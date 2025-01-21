 Skip to main content
OpenAI just announced a new AI model, and it’s arriving in a couple of weeks

A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.
Rolf van Root / Unsplash

OpenAI’s latest reasoning model, o3 mini, is now official, with the company’s CEO, Sam Altman having recently shared details about the technology on X. He noted the model should be ready for rollout in a couple weeks with availability for API and ChatGPT users up at the same time.

thank you to the external safety researchers who tested o3-mini.

we have now finalized a version and are beginning the release process; planning to ship in ~a couple of weeks.

also, we heard the feedback: will launch api and chatgpt at the same time!

(it&#39;s very good.)

&mdash; Sam Altman (@sama) January 17, 2025

The update comes not long after OpenAI released its o1 and o1 mini model series in December. Those models provided more detailed processing of queries, as well as improved writing, and error detection in code. The upcoming o3 mini model is intended to be an improvement still on those models, with a focus on excelling in challenging science, code, and math queries. The overall intent of the model is to perform as well as a large language model in a lightweight form.

Windows Central noted Microsoft’s Phi-3 Mini is a direct competitor to o3 mini. Microsoft announced the reasoning model last April, claiming it would perform as well as GPT 3.5 in a lighter structure. Similarly, Anthropic, Google, and Meta are developing their own lightweight AI models.

TechRadar also noted whether Open AI’s update and continued development of such models is a benefit to the AI industry is pending. A shift from a heftier large language model to a lighter reasoning model can make for faster updates, but will they actually be beneficial or just consistent and incremental.

In addition to an exact release date, what remains to be seen is if the o3 mini model will be available to free ChatGPT users or if the model users will have to subscribe to a paid tier to gain access. Notably, Sam Altman has previously stated that ChatGPT Pro subscribers have a unique advantage with the 01 model as it “can think harder for the hardest problems.” The ChatGPT Pro infamously sells for $200 per month.

