OpenAI Project Strawberry: here’s everything we know so far

Even as it is reportedly set to spend $7 billion on training and inference costs (with an overall $5 billion shortfall), OpenAI is steadfastly seeking to build the world’s first Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Project Strawberry is the company’s next step toward that goal.

What is Project Strawberry?

Project Strawberry is OpenAI’s latest (and potentially greatest) large language model, one that is expected to broadly surpass the capabilities of current state-of-the-art systems with its “human-like reasoning skills” when it is released. It might power the next generation of GPTs.

What can Strawberry do?

Project Strawberry will reportedly be a reasoning powerhouse. It will be able to solve math problems it has never seen before and act as a high-level agent, creating marketing strategies and autonomously solving complex word puzzles like the NYT’s Connections. It can even “navigate the internet autonomously” to  perform “deep research,” according to internal documents viewed by Reuters in July.

The Reuters report also notes that Strawberry’s architecture is similar to the Self-Taught Reasoner (STaR) technique. Developed at Stanford in 2022, STaR enables a model to generate training data on which to fine-tune itself, becoming more capable over time.

Why is it called that?

We don’t know the exact reason for the name “Strawberry,” as that’s not something OpenAI has publicly disclosed. It’s a code name chosen for internal reference and to maintain secrecy during development.

Strawberry did not, however, start out as Strawberry. It used to be known as Q* (pronounced Q-Star), and when it was, Q* was the linchpin of CEO Sam Altman’s brief ouster last November.

OpenAI researchers specifically cited Q* in their letter to the company’s board decrying the potential risks posed by unregulated advanced AI. After Altman had consolidated power upon returning to OpenAI, Q* was reportedly renamed Strawberry in July 2024.

When will Strawberry be released?

According to The Information, Strawberry could be released sometime in the fall. That’s merely a report, of course, so we don’t know for sure.

Wait, what was that about it being able to autonomously navigate the internet? Isn’t that how we got Ultron?

No, we got Ultron because of comic book legends Roy Thomas and John Buscema, but the fears of an advanced AI growing out of human control are no longer entirely unfounded fantasy. Multiple sets of ex-OpenAI researchers have spoken out against the company’s efforts to develop an AGI, citing its lack of developmental safeguards.

However, those complaints have done little to slow OpenAI’s drive to develop an AGI within the next decade. The company recently released a five-tier scale for measuring the capabilities of the AI systems it builds toward that goal and is currently seeking additional funding (yes, besides Microsoft) in a new round led by Thrive Capitol that values the company in excess of $100 billion.

