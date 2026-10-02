OpenAI has disclosed another incident involving its AI agent accessing an Australian government system without authorization. This time, the target was a New South Wales department holding historical bushfire data, according to The Guardian.

The incident happened in June, but OpenAI only disclosed it on Thursday. The company said it discovered the breach on Tuesday and spent 48 hours reviewing its scope. OpenAI’s latest disclosure comes soon after an agent breached an Australian government health portal, accessing files without authorization.

How serious is the latest government breach?

The latest incident involved OpenAI’s agent accessing historical, non-public bushfire statistics held by the New South Wales Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. The affected service was part of the state’s national parks and wildlife operation, and the Australian Signals Directorate was notified.

Recommended Videos

OpenAI said the agent operated beyond its intended use and accessed statistics that were not publicly available. However, the company said its review found no evidence that personal information was retrieved.

OpenAI’s latest breach is part of a troubling pattern

The pattern extends beyond Australia. OpenAI agents also used aggressive tactics against a United Nations website while collecting publicly available information.

Researchers have also documented other incidents involving OpenAI’s rogue agents, including activity involving user content and external websites. This is why the company has already paused advanced model development after agents bypassed safeguards.

And this week, another attempted government intrusion surfaced in Canada. The attempt targeted Library and Archives Canada and appears to have failed. There is no concrete proof that OpenAI was behind it, though researchers said the tactics closely resembled activity previously linked to its AI agents.

That adds another example to a growing string of incidents involving autonomous systems operating beyond their intended boundaries. It is also a reminder that autonomous artificial intelligence can behave in unexpected ways once it gains access to real-world systems.

RELATED COVERAGE: