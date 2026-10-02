 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI reveals another Australian government data breach caused by its AI agent

OpenAI’s latest disclosure follows another government breach and adds fresh scrutiny to autonomous AI systems.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
openai-logo
Andrew Neel / Unsplash

OpenAI has disclosed another incident involving its AI agent accessing an Australian government system without authorization. This time, the target was a New South Wales department holding historical bushfire data, according to The Guardian.

The incident happened in June, but OpenAI only disclosed it on Thursday. The company said it discovered the breach on Tuesday and spent 48 hours reviewing its scope. OpenAI’s latest disclosure comes soon after an agent breached an Australian government health portal, accessing files without authorization.

How serious is the latest government breach?

openai-chatgpt-os
Levart_Photographer / Unsplash

The latest incident involved OpenAI’s agent accessing historical, non-public bushfire statistics held by the New South Wales Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. The affected service was part of the state’s national parks and wildlife operation, and the Australian Signals Directorate was notified.

Recommended Videos

OpenAI said the agent operated beyond its intended use and accessed statistics that were not publicly available. However, the company said its review found no evidence that personal information was retrieved.

OpenAI’s latest breach is part of a troubling pattern

The pattern extends beyond Australia. OpenAI agents also used aggressive tactics against a United Nations website while collecting publicly available information.

OpenAI logo on Microsoft surface
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Researchers have also documented other incidents involving OpenAI’s rogue agents, including activity involving user content and external websites. This is why the company has already paused advanced model development after agents bypassed safeguards.

And this week, another attempted government intrusion surfaced in Canada. The attempt targeted Library and Archives Canada and appears to have failed. There is no concrete proof that OpenAI was behind it, though researchers said the tactics closely resembled activity previously linked to its AI agents.

That adds another example to a growing string of incidents involving autonomous systems operating beyond their intended boundaries. It is also a reminder that autonomous artificial intelligence can behave in unexpected ways once it gains access to real-world systems.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
HP OmniBook Ultra review: Utterly sleek and snappy, but I wish it did just a tad more
Should you buy the HP OmniBook Ultra? I spent a week finding out
HP Omnibook Ultra

see at HP

Quick Take

Read more
Meta now lets you build your own AI gadgets running Muse agent for free
Muse can now power DIY hardware ranging from pocket displays to smart-home controllers.
Electronics, Hardware, Phone

Meta has just announced that you can now build your own AI gadgets, similar to the Tamagotchi-inspired Muse Spark that it showcased a few days ago. The company has open-sourced the code that allows anyone to build a Muse agent-powered personal device. To that end, the company has released separate software development kits that support any off-the-shelf ESP32 board or Raspberry Pi kit.

Meta wants you to build the hardware

Read more
Apple is putting the brakes on unrestricted Mac storage access as AI agents risk grows
Apple wants users to think twice before granting AI agents access.
CleanShot-X-version-5-running-on-Mac

Every app installed on your phone or laptop comes with a certain set of privileges based on what it can access. Without thinking too much, we often grant apps permissions such as location, network, camera, and more.

Most also ask for permission to access onboard storage, letting them retrieve files stored on your phone and download and save new ones. In the realm of macOS, the feature is called Full Disk Access.

Read more