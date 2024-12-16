 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

You can now try out ChatGPT Search for free

By
ChatGPT search
OpenAI

As part of its “12 Days of OpenAI” event, OpenAI has yet another update for ChatGPT, this time bringing its Search feature over to the free tier. The Google Search alternative was previously only for paid subscribers in the ChatGPT Plus or Pro tiers.

“We rolled it out for paid users about two months ago,” Kevin Weil, OpenAI’s chief product officer, said during Monday’s livestream. “I can’t imagine ChatGPT without Search now. I use it so often. I’m so excited to bring it to all of you for free starting today.”

Recommended Videos

The feature is designed to search the internet, scrape information from relevant websites, and synthesize that data into a conversational answer without the need to click through a search results page yourself. It’s functionally identical to what Perplexity AI offers, allowing ChatGPT to compete with the increasingly popular app.

“We are making it possible to search in Advanced Voice Mode while you are in ChatGPT,” Weil continued. “We are also bringing Search to all logged-in users of ChatGPT for free. It is now available to all users around the globe on any platform.”

Related

While the company is undeniably bullish on ChatGPT Search’s value to users, a recent study out of Columbia University’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism found that the feature to be “confidently wrong” in many of its answers. “From each publisher [20 publishers in total] , we selected 10 articles and extracted specific quotes,” the researchers wrote. “These quotes were chosen because, when entered into search engines like Google or Bing, they reliably returned the source article among the top three results. We then evaluated whether ChatGPT’s new search tool accurately identified the original source for each quote.

“In total, ChatGPT returned partially or entirely incorrect responses on [153] occasions, though it only acknowledged an inability to accurately respond to a query seven times,” the study found. “Only in those seven outputs did the chatbot use qualifying words and phrases like ‘appears,’ ‘it’s possible,’ or ‘might,’ or statements like ‘I couldn’t locate the exact article.’”

Monday marks the eighth day of OpenAI’s live-streaming event. So far, the company has unveiled the full version of its o1 reasoning model, a $200/month Pro tier subscription plan, an organizational Projects feature, video capabilities for Advanced Voice Mode, updates to the Canvas feature, and the debut of the Sora video generation model.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
ChatGPT’s new Pro subscription will cost you $200 per month
glasses and chatgpt

Sam Altman and team kicked off the company's "12 Days of OpenAI" event Thursday with a live stream to debut the fully functional version of its 01 reasoning model, as well as a new subscription tier called ChatGPT Pro. But to gain unlimited access to these new features and capabilities, you're going to need to shell out an exorbitant $200 per month.

The 01 model, originally codenamed Project Strawberry, was first released in September as a preview, alongside a lighter-weight o1-mini model, to ChatGPT-Plus subscribers. o1, as a reasoning model, differs from standard LLMs in that it is capable of fact-checking itself before returning its generated response to the user. This helps such models reduce their propensity to hallucinate answers but comes at the cost of a longer inference period and slower response.

Read more
Researchers call ChatGPT Search answers ‘confidently wrong’
ChatGPT search

ChatGPT was already a threat to Google Search, but ChatGPT Search was supposed to clench its victory, along with being an answer to Perplexity AI. But according to a newly released study by Columbia’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism, ChatGPT Search struggles with providing accurate answers to its users' queries.

The researchers selected 20 publications from each of three categories: Those partnered with OpenAI to use their content in ChatGPT Search results, those involved in lawsuits against OpenAI, and unaffiliated publishers who have either allowed or blocked ChatGPT’s crawler.

Read more
ChatGPT explores ads as it works toward 1 billion users
A person typing on a laptop that is showing the ChatGPT generative AI website.

More users and more profit -- that's the aim for ChatGPT going into 2025.

ChatGPT has broken into the top 10 websites on the internet according to some statistics, and a new report says it's pursuing the lofty 1 billion user milestone in the coming year. The company plans to do this primarily by investing in its own data centers, in addition to deploying several advertising strategies, according to the Financial Times.

Read more