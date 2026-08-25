 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI says its Jalapeno AI chip delivers faster responses than rivals like Nvidia

OpenAI's first AI chip focuses on speed, efficiency, and scaling AI services

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
openai-jalapeno-ai-chip
OpenAI

Every time you ask ChatGPT a question, a chip somewhere is racing to send back an answer. OpenAI just shared fresh benchmark results claiming its custom Jalapeño chip, co-developed with Broadcom, does that job significantly faster and more efficiently than rival chips in the market right now.

We’ve designed and built our first AI chip: Jalapeño.

Designed from the ground up by OpenAI and brought to production with @Broadcom, Jalapeño is purpose-built for the LLM workloads powering ChatGPT, Codex, the API, and future agentic products.

Chips are foundational to the AI… pic.twitter.com/mHU7DaMMTi

— OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 24, 2026

How much faster is Jalapeno, exactly?

OpenAI tested Jalapeno using InferenceX, an independent benchmark from SemiAnalysis that measures how well a chip handles inference, which is the process of running a trained AI model to generate responses.

Recommended Videos

Across three different AI models, Jalapeno delivered 1.5 to 1.9 times more AI work per watt of power, along with 1.7 to 3.6 times lower latency, meaning noticeably faster response times. For highly interactive tasks like AI agents, that advantage climbed even higher, reaching up to 4.1 times better performance.

Most chips force a tradeoff between speed and efficiency, but OpenAI says Jalapeno manages both simultaneously by minimizing how much data needs to move between different parts of the system during processing.

Why did OpenAI decide to build its own chip?

OpenAI has relied heavily on Nvidia GPUs since its inception, and Jalapeno marks its first real step toward designing hardware in-house. Interestingly, OpenAI’s own AI models helped design portions of the chip itself, and that same approach let a small team bring three additional AI models up to full performance within just two months.

OpenAI
OpenAI Unsplash

Despite the strong results, OpenAI isn’t abandoning Nvidia anytime soon, since Jalapeno only handles inference, not the separate, compute-heavy process of training new models. The company plans to deploy the Jalapeno chip in small volumes by the end of 2026, scaling up meaningfully in 2027, with a second and third generation chip already taking shape behind the scenes.

OpenAI joins a growing list of AI companies building their own chips. Google has its TPU line, Amazon is pushing into custom silicon, and Anthropic recently confirmed similar plans of its own. Interestingly, Samsung has reportedly used Anthropic’s Claude to speed up its own chip design work, suggesting AI assisting hardware development is quickly becoming an industry norm, not just an OpenAI experiment.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Claude Cowork gets its own browser that doesn’t touch your tabs, bookmarks, or saved passwords
Anthropic gives Claude its own built-in browser which is separate from your personal browser.
claude-cowork-dedicated-browser

Claude Cowork just got its own browser, built directly into the desktop app. Until now, giving Claude web access inside Cowork meant handing it your actual Chrome browser through Claude in Chrome extension.

Now there's a second option. Claude can open its own separate browser inside the Cowork side panel and handle the web part of a task on its own, while you keep working on whatever you're doing.

Read more
Gemini 3.5 Transcribe wants you to stop worrying about being a perfect talker
google-gemini-3.5-transcribe

We all ramble, backtrack, and stumble over our words when we speak out loud. Google's new Gemini 3.5 Transcribe is built keeping our imperfect speech in mind. Announced as the company's most precise speech-to-text model yet, it takes your messy, unpolished speech and turns it into clean, formatted text without expecting you to sound like a news anchor first.

It arrives alongside two companion models, Gemini 3.5 Live and Gemini 3.5 Live Experimental, and together the three make up what Google is branding "Gemini Audio."

Read more
LibreOffice 26.8 adds plenty of nice features and refuses to shove AI in your face
No chatbots, no cloud sync, no subscription fees. Just meaningful upgrades for core office tasks.
LibreOffice 26.8 featured

While tech giants remain locked in a relentless arms race to shove generative AI into every conceivable aspect of your life, the team behind the open-source office suite LibreOffice is taking the opposite approach. The Document Foundation today released LibreOffice 26.8 for Windows, macOS, and Linux, and instead of clogging up your toolbars with unnecessary chatbots or sending your documents off to cloud services, the update focuses entirely on fundamental, high-impact improvements for core office tasks.

Practical features aimed at improving your workflow

Read more