 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI’s new Shap-E tool is Dall-E for 3D objects

Fionna Agomuoh
By

OpenAI’s latest endeavor, Shap-E, is a model that allows you to generate 3D objects from text, not unlike how Dall-E can create 2D images.

According to OpenAI, Shap-E is “a conditional generative model for 3D assets. Unlike recent work on 3D generative models which produce a single output representation, Shap-E directly generates the parameters of implicit functions that can be rendered as both textured meshes and neural radiance fields.”

The company’s GitHub posting goes on to explain how Shap-E is trained on a combination of mapping 3D assets and a conditional diffusion model.

Related

However, this free-to-run program is a little more challenging to install and set up than the company’s ever-popular ChatGPT, as was explored by Tom’s Hardware.

Related Videos

You can download the Shap-E model on GitHub at no charge and access it on Microsoft Paint 3D. It also works when converted into an STL file, which allows the renders you create to be brought to life via 3D printers.

While this basic knowledge of the Shap-E model might seem simple enough, some tech savviness might be required to get the model installed and running.

The publication’s editor-in-chief, Avram Piltch, tested out Shap-E, which he claims took him eight hours to wrap his mind around. He added that OpenAI offers little by way of instructions outside of explaining that you should use a Python pip command for installation.

Once installed, Piltch says he was able to test prompts with color-animated GIF files and monochrome PLY files, with the animated GIFs being favorable, he noted.

Some prompts included a shark, a Minecraft creeper, and “an airplane that looks like a banana,” all of which had varying levels of quality depending on their file type. Piltch also used the model’s function, which lets users upload a 2D image for conversion into a 3D object.

The editor noted that those attempting to install Shap-E and render 3D objects should keep in mind that the model requires a lot of system resources from a PC.

In particular, Shap-E is compatible only with Nvidia GPUs and requires high-performance CPUs to render in a matter of minutes as opposed to hours.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
ChatGPT: How to use the AI chatbot that’s changing everything
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.

ChatGPT has continued to dazzle the internet with AI-generated content, morphing from a novel chatbot into a piece of technology that is driving the next era of technological innovation. Not everyone's on board yet, though, and you're probably wondering: What's all the fuss about?

Made by OpenAI, well-known for having developed the text-to-image generator DALL-E, it's currently available for anyone to try out for free. Here's what ChatGPT is, how to use it, and how it could change the future of the internet.

Read more
Why pay for GPT-4? This AI tool gives it to you for free, plus more
A grid showing avatars of fictional and historical personas available as chatbots from Forefront AI.

An AI company you've probably never heard of just launched an advanced chatbot that provides free access to OpenAI's GPT-4 and lets you save and share conversations, generate images, and more.

Forefront AI announced the new service via a tweet that contains video demonstrations of the various features. Barsee, a well-known AI enthusiast, amplified the message with a tweet that led to a surge in traffic.

Read more
ChatGPT gets a private mode for secret AI chats. Here’s how to use it
A MacBook Pro on a desk with ChatGPT's website showing on its display.

OpenAI just launched a new feature that makes it possible to disable your chat history when using ChatGPT, allowing you to keep your conversations more private.

Previously, every new chat would appear in a sidebar to the left, making it easy for anyone nearby to get a quick summary of how you've been using the AI for fun, schoolwork, or productivity. This can prove problematic when you're discussing something you want to keep secret.

Read more