OpenAI wants $500 a month for ChatGPT now, and the $200 plan is paying for it

Paying over $100 sounds like a lot already. Yet, ChatGPT is making its $200 plan not just look, but also feel cheap now. During DevDay 2026, OpenAI introduced Pro 500, a new ChatGPT subscription costing, as the name helpfully suggests, $500 per month. It becomes the company’s highest-usage individual tier and includes exclusive access to Ultrafast, a new speed option for GPT-6 Astra inside ChatGPT Work and Codex.
$200 isn’t worth as much anymore
OpenAI’s existing $200 Pro tier currently includes substantially higher Work and Codex usage than Plus. The allowance is being cut from 20 times the Plus allowance to 10 times. GPT-6 Pro usage in ChatGPT is also set to drop from 200 messages per week to 100. Existing $200 subscribers will temporarily keep their current allowances before the new limits take effect, and OpenAI says they’ll receive a one-time credit to help ease the transition.
As of right now, the $200 plan’s listing still shows the 200-message GPT-6 Pro allowance, reflecting the limits available before the reduction lands. To recall, the company launched ChatGPT Pro at $200 in late 2024 as the option for researchers, engineers, and other people who needed its most demanding models regularly. It then added a $100 Pro option earlier this year. Now $200 sits in the middle of a rising subscription ladder.
So what does $500 actually get you?
ChatGPT is basically selling you speed. With Ultrafast enabled, GPT-6 Astra can generate as many as 300 tokens per second in Work and Codex. The company is selling it as a premium speed tier for workloads where latency matters most, and OpenAI’s official listing confirms that self-serve Plus, $100 Pro, and $200 Pro subscribers don’t get access to Ultrafast at launch.
OpenAI also announced GPT-6.1 Sol (while 6.1 Astra got pulled), which it says approaches GPT-6 Astra’s performance in areas such as coding and computer use while costing one-fifth as much. It arrives first in Codex and Work for paid users, with ChatGPT access coming later.