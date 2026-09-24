 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI’s AI agent couldn’t find the data it wanted, so it hacked a government website

Officials believe no personal data was exposed, but Australia is still considering its legal options.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
OpenAI website open on MacBook
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Imagine asking an intern to look up public spending numbers, and instead of coming back empty-handed, they break into a government office to get them. That’s roughly what happened in Australia, except the intern was an OpenAI agent.

As Wired reports, Australia is now looking into whether OpenAI broke the law after one of its AI agents got into non-public files on a Services Australia health statistics portal in June. Officials are even considering whether the federal police should get involved.

How did an AI agent end up hacking a government?

An internal OpenAI team was using the agent to research public medicine spending online. Every time a door closed, the agent tried a different route, and one of those routes led it into restricted sections of the Medicare statistics portal. Australia says the agent also left files on the server and is still waiting for OpenAI to explain what happened.

openai-logo
Andrew Neel / Unsplash

The New York Times reports that this wasn’t a one-off. The Medicare breach was one of four incidents in May and June, alongside attempts on a University of New Mexico digital library, the Data USA website, and another Australian health website. AI oversight lab Transluce flagged three of them, and OpenAI confirmed all four. A spokeswoman said that in the Australian incidents, its models “took actions we did not intend.”

Recommended Videos

What makes this different from the Hugging Face fiasco is that the agent wasn’t taking a cybersecurity test that invited it to flex its hacking skills this time. It was simply collecting data, and it decided to hack on its own.

Why is Australia so upset?

The breach is only half the story. OpenAI learned about it in August, yet Australia didn’t hear a word until September 10, and even then, the warning landed in a public email inbox. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the company took “way too long” and warned that “there will obviously be legal consequences.”

Australian prime minister
Anthony Albanese

Thankfully, officials currently believe no one’s personal data was exposed, although the investigation is ongoing. The portal mostly holds non-sensitive numbers like spending, and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles described the impact as relatively minor while still calling it “completely unacceptable.”

What happens now?

Australia is creating a task force to examine AI cyber threats and possible legal responses. For the rest of us, it’s a reminder that AI agents are getting more capable and more persistent. If an agent will hack a website to finish a boring task, companies need stronger guardrails before we hand these tools more control.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
Skip the rush: 5 Amazon device deals worth checking before October Prime Day
Amazon is already cutting prices on Fire tablets, a Smart Plug, and Blink and Ring security bundles ahead of October’s Big Deal Days. Here are five deals worth a closer look
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

Fire tablets get much of the attention when Amazon cuts device prices, but the more useful question is what each deal actually buys. I found five offers with a clear purpose, from a tablet for kids to a two-camera security setup, and a few catches worth checking before checkout.

Fire HD 10 — $72.99 (53% off)

Read more
Your next Gemini answer might come from space as Google tests AI data centers in orbit
The idea sounds futuristic, but Google's first test satellite is about to make it a real engineering problem.
Google project Suncatcher image

Google has been teasing Project Suncatcher, its plan to put AI data centers in space, for almost a year. Now, the idea is finally leaving the drawing board. According to The New York Times, which Google invited behind the scenes before anyone else, the company will launch its first test satellite, called MVP, on October 1 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Why does Google want to put data centers in space?

Read more
Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 is built for smarter earbuds with AI, better ANC, and clearer calls
The new Snapdragon Sound platform can connect earbuds directly to AI services through micro-power Wi-Fi 6E.
Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Elite

Qualcomm has unveiled Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2, its latest audio platform for earbuds, headphones, and other wearables. The chip debuted at Snapdragon Summit 2026 alongside the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 mobile processors. It brings up to twice the AI capability of its predecessor, direct cloud access through micro-power Wi-Fi 6E, and a new set of features built around always-available AI assistants.

Qualcomm says the platform also uses up to 40% less power and takes up 30% less space than the Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform. Since these chips are used in audio products like earbuds, the improvements matter quite a bit.

Read more