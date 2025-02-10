 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI’s custom chip design is near completion

By
OpenAI's new typeface OpenAI Sans
OpenAI

OpenAI is poised to enter the custom component business in 2025. The brand is currently in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to fabricate the first generation of its in-house AI-based silicon, according to an exclusive report by Reuters.

The AI start-up has plans to create custom chips to lessen its dependence on AI chips from Nvidia. Sources told Reuters that OpenAI is wrapping up the final design of its chip, which should be complete in the coming months. The company will design the chip in collaboration with Broadcom. The 40-person in-house team is spearheaded by former Google engineering lead, Richard Ho.

Recommended Videos

Once designs are complete, the company will send them to TSMC for an initial fabrication process called “taping out,” using its 3-nanometer process technology, to ensure that the chip is viable for mass production. If successful, the chip could begin mass production at TSMC in 2026.

While reports of these plans are circulating, neither OpenAI nor TSMC have confirmed that they are designing or collaborating on an AI component.

Even so, Reuters noted that OpenAI striving to mass produce an in-house AI chip in such a short time frame is an ambitious goal. Such a feat is extremely expensive and time-consuming. There is also the possibility an initial tape-out could fail, meaning the company would have to test for faults and repeat the process.

However, if a tape-out is successful, and OpenAI is able to develop its first in-house AI chip in a snappy schedule, the company will have completed a feat similar organizations have not been able to achieve. The brand would have “a strategic tool to strengthen OpenAI’s negotiating leverage with other chip suppliers,” sources told the publication.

After the first chip rollout, the company plans to create more powerful components, with greater abilities version after version, Reuters added.

OpenAI has long had heavy competition with American contemporaries in the AI space. However, the introduction of the Chinese start-up, DeepSeek, with its open-source platform has really shaken up the industry for all involved. CEO Sam Altman recently indicated that the company’s former strategy of being a closed-sourced business is a thing of the past.

The brand has taken some swift moves in response to the dark horse, DeepSeek, in aligning itself with U.S. President Donald Trump’s $500 billion Stargate infrastructure program. Reports also indicate OpenAI is close to closing a $40 billion deal with Japanese investment firm, SoftBank. The company also recently announced a new visual rebrand. In addition to recent product launches, including o3 mini reasoning model and the Deep Research feature, the brand aired its first television commercial at the 59th Super Bowl on Sunday.

Despite its efforts to develop AI chips quickly, the company remains very much in start-up mode. Sources told Reuters even if OpenAI is successful at developing and mass-producing its own chips, the components would have a limited function within the company. They would mainly be used for running AI models, whereas the brand also requires chips for training AI models.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
OpenAI’s rebrand is meant to make the company appear ‘more human’
OpenAI's new typeface OpenAI Sans

OpenAI has unveiled a rebrand that brings changes to its logo, typeface, and color palette. It is the company’s first rebrand since it became notable in 2022 with the popularity of its ChatGPT chatbot. 

OpenAI, Head of Design Veit Moeller, and Design Director Shannon Jager spoke with Wallpaper about the rebrand changes noting that the company aimed to create a “more organic and more human” image visual identity. This included collaborating with outside partners to develop a new typeface, OpenAI Sans that is unique to the brand. It is a look that “blends geometric precision and functionality with a rounded, approachable character,” OpenAI said in its mission statement.

Read more
OpenAI is steps closer to designing the iPhone of AI with Jony Ive

OpenAI may be looking to pivot into the hardware space and may be looking to collaborate with the best in the business to make that shift.

While no solid intentions are in place, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently spoke with Nikkei Asia, stating he would like to have his company work together with the former Apple Design Chief, Jony Ive, known for making some of the industry’s favorite hardware looks.

Read more
OpenAI expands in Asia with Kakao and Softbank partnerships
scrabble tiles spelling AI

OpenAI and South Korean tech firm Kakao, developers of the popular KakaoTalk messaging app, have entered into a strategic partnership that will see ChatGPT functionality integrated into KakaoTalk while providing OpenAI with valuable training and user behavior data. This news comes just a day after Japan's SoftBank pledged $3 billion to deploy OpenAI technologies across its various business ventures.

The Kakao agreement will cover three initial projects between the two companies. First, they plan to develop a Korean-language assistant similar to Siri or Google's Assistant but built atop OpenAI's tech. Second, Kakao employees will gain access to ChatGPT Enterprise in their workflows and third, the aforementioned KakaoTalk integration.

Read more