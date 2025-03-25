 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

OpenAI’s latest model creates life like images and readable text, try it free

By
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.
OpenAI

OpenAI has introduced its 4o model into ChatGPT to enable native image generation within the chatbot atmosphere. This upgrade makes it so you don’t have to use OpenAI’s Dall-E image generation model as a separate entity, though Dall-E remains available for those as a preference. The AI brand has also enabled its Sora AI video generator within ChatGPT. 

The new features are currently available for ChatGPT free users, as well as for ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users. Availability will be coming to enterprise and education users next week.

Previously, Dall-E 3 was the image generation plug-in for paid ChatGPT subscribers. Meanwhile, those who wanted to try the generator for free could do so through the basic tier of Microsoft Copilot

Recommended Videos

The model has been lauded as one of the top image generators available, particularly in its paid version. Despite the benefit of all ChatGPT users being able to use image generation natively with the 4o model, those using the free tier of ChatGPT should be prepared to run into some limitations, such as maximums for file uploads and data analysis, CNET noted. 

Even so, ChatGPT will benefit from having more realistic images with more legible text after OpenAI spent a year having GPT-4o go through a post-launch training effort called “reinforcement learning from human feedback” (RLHF), according to the Wall Street Journal

After announcing GPT-4o in May 2024, OpenAI had a team of over 100 “human trainers” scouring the model for typos, as well as common errors in hands and faces, the project’s lead researcher, Gabriel Goh told the publication.

The GPT-4o model will also bring to ChatGPT the ability to create transparent backgrounds. This should be a major benefit for business users and creatives, as it will allow them to create logos or other iconography, ChatGPT multimodal product lead, Jackie Shannon also noted to WSJ. 

Despite the improvements that OpenAI has made, the updated GPT-4o model as a whole still has its shortcomings. It still has a propensity toward hallucinations, which is a common AI feature that has yet to be resolved. Maintaining editing consistency remains a challenge within the ChatGPT atmosphere; however, OpenAI has promised rapid updates, as early as next week. 

Another ongoing issue for OpenAI is the matter of ethics and legality. The brand insists its model was trained on “publicly available data,” and through proprietary data it owns via partnerships with brands including Shutterstock, WSJ noted. 

Images generated through ChatGPT based on the 4o model won’t have AI watermarks. However, the brand has indicated images will include C2PA⁠ metadata denoting them as AI-generated. This remains the industry standard.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
OpenAI’s Operator agent is coming to eight more countries
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.

Following  its U.S. debut in January, OpenAI's Operator AI agent will soon be expanding to eight new nations, the company announced on Friday.

"Operator is now rolling out to Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and most places ChatGPT is available," the OpenAI team wrote in a post to X. The company is "still working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland," but has not clarified release timing for those additional countries. As with the American release, users in the expanded nation list will still have to pay for OpenAI's $200 per month Pro tier subscription in order to access the AI agent.

Read more
With 400 million users, OpenAI maintains lead in competitive AI landscape
OpenAI's new typeface OpenAI Sans

Competition in the AI industry remains tough, and OpenAI has proven that it is not taking any coming challenges lightly. The generative AI brand announced Thursday that it services 400 million weekly active users as of February, a 33% increase in less than three months.

OpenAI chief operating officer, Brad Lightcap confirmed the latest user statistics to CNBC, indicating that the figures had not been previously reported. The numbers have quickly risen from previously confirmed stats of 300 million weekly users in December.

Read more
xAI’s Grok-3 is impressive, but it needs to do a lot more to convince me
Tool-picker dropdown for Grok-3 AI.

Elon Musk-led xAI has announced their latest AI model, Grok-3, via a livestream. From the get-go, it was evident that the company wants to quickly fill all the practical gaps that can make its chatbot more approachable to an average user, rather than just selling rhetoric about wokeness and understanding the universe.

The company will be releasing two versions of its latest AI model viz. Grok-3 and Grok-3 mini. The latter is trained for low-compute scenarios, while the former will offer the full set of Grok-3 perks such as DeepSearch, Think, and Big Brain.
What’s all the fuss about

Read more