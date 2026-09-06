OpenAI’s most powerful AI model is now available on the $20 ChatGPT Plus tier

OpenAI’s newest flagship AI model is starting to reach ChatGPT Plus subscribers, giving people on the $20 plan access to GPT-6 Astra just days after its debut.

Plus users can access Astra through ChatGPT Work and Codex as the rollout reaches more accounts. OpenAI says availability is gradual, so the model may not appear for everyone immediately. Astra is not currently included in regular Chat for Plus users.

Recommended Videos

Usage is covered by the existing Plus allowance rather than requiring another subscription. Plus users get limited Astra access, while additional usage can be purchased with credits once the included allowance runs out.

What are Plus users getting?

We previously covered Astra when OpenAI introduced it on September 3. The model is built for jobs such as writing code, researching subjects, operating software, and working through longer professional tasks.

Astra can also create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations while following existing templates and adjusting when instructions change. OpenAI says it is better at keeping track of earlier requirements during long tasks instead of losing sight of the original request.

Why is Astra better than GPT-5.6 Sol?

OpenAI’s own tests show some sizeable gains over GPT-5.6 Sol. On Terminal-Bench 4.0, which measures performance on complex terminal-based work, Astra scored 57.9% compared with 37.3% for Sol. On OSWorld 2.0, Astra scored 72.6% and completed tasks in roughly 40 minutes on average, while Sol scored 65.7% and took around 75 minutes.

Long tasks also appear to be one of Astra’s stronger areas. On OpenAI’s 512K-to-1M long-context test, Astra scored 96.3% compared with 73.8% for Sol. It is worth keeping in mind that these numbers come from OpenAI’s own tests, so real-world results will depend on what people actually ask Astra to do.

OpenAI has not said if or when Astra will become available to free ChatGPT users. There is some precedent for what could happen, though. Free users never received GPT-5.6 Sol, which remained limited to paid plans. OpenAI instead gave them GPT-5.6 Luna, a lighter and faster model from the same family, about a month after Sol launched.

The company could eventually take a similar approach with GPT-6, giving free users a less capable model rather than Astra itself. That is purely speculation for now, based only on how OpenAI handled the previous generation. The company has not announced a lighter GPT-6 model or said whether any version of the GPT-6 family will come to free users.