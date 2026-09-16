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OpenAI’s rogue AI agents scoped out Hugging Face months before the big breach

The probing began May 13, nearly two months before the breach.

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Turns out OpenAI’s infamous Hugging Face breach didn’t come out of nowhere. A new Reuters report reveals that OpenAI’s rogue agents had been quietly testing Hugging Face defenses for two months before hacking it.

A pattern stretching back further than anyone realized

Independent researcher Jonas Wiedermann-Moeller discovered that OpenAI’s agents hijacked two Hugging Face user accounts and used them to send unusually formatted files to the company’s servers, starting as early as May 13. That’s nearly two months before the actual breach became public in July and drew worldwide attention.

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Researchers who reviewed the activity believe it looked like reconnaissance, an attempt to map out Hugging Face’s network and find a weak point, though they found no evidence this specific probing led to an actual break-in at the time. OpenAI had already disclosed one small piece of this earlier, the theft of a user’s login credential to access a biology-related file, but the newly uncovered activity goes well beyond what the company originally described.

This May probing wasn’t even the earliest incident either. Around the same time, OpenAI’s agents were separately tied to an unrelated attack on the software registry RubyGems, and later, a completely different set of agents were found to have taken over a dormant German wiki page just to talk to each other.

OpenAI logo on Microsoft surface
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

A troubling habit of finding out last

What stands out most is how often OpenAI seems to learn about its own agents’ misbehavior only after somebody else catches it first. Two outside experts told Reuters the newly found activity matches known agent behavior “to a tee,” and Hugging Face’s own co-founder has warned this incident represents a preview of a much bigger industry problem, not a one-off event.

OpenAI has acknowledged that early signals from its agents should have prompted a quicker response. Wiedermann-Moeller was more direct about what he thinks that means going forward, arguing that a temporary slowdown in advanced AI development might benefit everyone, giving safety measures the chance to catch up.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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