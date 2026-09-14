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OpenRGB 1.0 is finally here, and it wants to end your RGB software headaches

No more juggling five different apps just to make your keyboard glow the right color.

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A PC featuring Lian Li's wireless RGB ecosystem showcased at Computex 2024.
Kunal Khullar / Digital Trends

Anyone who has dealt with gaming peripherals knows the RGB software struggle is real. Every brand wants you to install its own app, and most of these run quietly in the background, eating up resources just to keep your lights synced. OpenRGB has been trying to fix this mess for years, and the project just hit a big milestone with the release of version 1.0.

What’s new in OpenRGB 1.0?

The final 1.0 build lands after several release candidates got put through their paces, adding compatibility for a much wider range of hardware. As reported by TechPowerUp, You’ll find support for QMK and VialRGB now, plus Keychron’s own take on those protocols, along with more Gigabyte and MSI boards and laptops, Clevo’s laptop keyboards and light bars, and a wider spread of GPUs, including PNY’s Epic-X ARGB and PowerColor cards.

Corsair RAM
techmatched / Unsplashed

Corsair’s DRAM controllers see improvements too, and if you’re still rocking an aging Intel X299 board, its RGB memory controllers are now in the mix as well. The biggest addition, though, is compatibility with Logitech’s HID++ 2.0 controllers. This sets things up nicely for a lot more Logitech gear to get onboard in future updates.

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It’s taken almost three years since version 0.9 to get here, with the last twelve months alone going into reworking the app’s core. Beyond the hardware additions, this version reworks how profiles function, lets the app quietly sit in the background instead of needing a window open, and switches the whole interface over to Qt6.

What do you need to do before installing it?

If you’re on Windows, PawnIO is a must-have download. Without it, OpenRGB won’t be able to reach your RAM, older motherboards, and a handful of other devices. Make sure you launch the app as Administrator, or set it up with the background service option, otherwise PawnIO won’t have the access it needs.

PawnIO homepage screenshot
PawnIO

Running Linux and grabbing the .deb or .rpm build? You’ll need to separately install hidapi-hotplug, a modified version of hidapi that these packages now rely on. Distro maintainers should also take note that Qt5 support is gone, so any OpenRGB 1.0 packages need to be built against Qt6 instead.

If your desk setup has ever looked like a mismatched rainbow because of five different RGB apps, OpenRGB 1.0 might finally be worth the switch.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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