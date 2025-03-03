 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Opera’s Operator will save you the clicks and browse the web for you

By
Opera browser Operator tool
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
MWC 2025
Mobile World Congress
Read our complete coverage of Mobile World Congress
Updated less than 44 seconds ago

Opera web browser is entering the agentic era of AI tools. At MWC 2025, the company previewed a new feature called Browser Operator that can turn sentences into actionable commands for web surfing, instead of having users click through different pages and buttons.

All you need to do is write a query in natural language and the AI tool will handle the rest. For example, you can tell the Operator to book three concert tickets on a booking site. The AI browsing agent will select the right boxes, book the tickets, and land you on the final step where you just need to make the payment.

Recommended Videos

As the browsing agent kicks into action, users will be able to see the step-by-step breakdown of clicks and searches it performs, somewhat like an AI reasoning model. It can also handle multi-step queries, and remembers the context from previous conversations.

How does Operator work?

Opera browser Operator tool
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

It’s not a fully autonomous browsing experience. Opera says it will stop at the steps where users might have to intervene, such as filling sensitive information like phone number or car details. At the heart of it all is the AI Composer Engine, which breaks down user queries into browsing instructions.

The best part about the Browser Operator is that it runs privately instead of a cloud environment, which means your data remains safe. “Opera’s Browser Operator runs natively inside your browser, on your device,” says the company. That means information such as cookies or browsing history never leaves your device.

Meet Opera's Browser Operator - An AI that can do tasks for you on the web

Moreover, instead of looking at a web page as a picture or screenshot, it focuses on its textual representation. That means the AI engine doesn’t have to scroll through the whole webpage, speeding up the whole agentic process as a result.

Since it can interact with UI elements that are otherwise invisible to users, pop-up boxes and verification prompts don’t pose a hurdle. In case any intermediate steps need action, the Operator will ask for users to briefly take over.

Opera’s Browser Operator In action.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Opera is calling it a “human-in-the-loop” approach. For such situations, users can either do the needful on the webpage, or just type the necessary details in the Operator chatbox. At no stage, does the Operator save any information, as that is strictly for the web page to process and handle.

Opera’s Browser Operator is currently in the preview phase and will be released as part of a feature drop in the “near future.” This won’t be the first agentic AI product of its kind, however. OpenAI has also developed its own version of an autonomous tool called Operator, while Gemini Deep Research is another example of a web-based agentic AI product. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
These apps use A.I. to automate your life and save you time
best ai apps oval app lifestyle

Artificial intelligence (A.I.) can do a huge amount to help our lives, and that's especially evident in the devices we use every day. There are tons of apps that make great use of A.I. to introduce fantastic new features that save huge amounts of time, identify whatever you point your camera at, and much more.

If you are looking to get a helping hand from some ingenious algorithms, look no further. We have rounded up the best apps that can do the hard work for you on your mobile device or computer. Just download them and start reaping the benefits.
Scan Thing

Read more
Save $400 when you buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4060
The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.

Now's the perfect time to take advantage of gaming laptop deals because we've found an offer that you don't want to miss: the Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with a $400 discount from Dell, which slashes its price from $1,700 to just $1,300. You'll be getting amazing value with this purchase, but you have to act fast if you're interested in the savings on this gaming laptop because we're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware m16 R2 is a powerful gaming laptop that will let you play all of the best PC games without any issues. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, it comes with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 16GB of RAM, which are specifications that are recommend by our gaming laptop buying guide. Storage is also important for a gaming laptop as you don't want to only have a handful of titles installed at a time, and thankfully, that won't be a problem with the Alienware m16 R2's 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Read more
Our ‘best gaming laptop’ is on sale — Lenovo Legion Pro 5 at 26% off
Cyberpunk 2077 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5.

Does your gaming laptop need an upgrade? We highly recommend going for the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8, which is currently on sale from Lenovo itself with a 26% discount for this Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 configuration. From its original price of $1,600, it's down to $1,180, which is a fantastic price for this device. You're going to have to hurry if you want the $420 in savings though, as we're not sure how long stocks will last for the gaming laptop deals of this clearance sale.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 gaming laptop
With a score of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars in our review, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 takes the top spot in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as it provides fantastic value for money -- and even more so with the discount that's being offered by Lenovo. Its top-tier performance begins with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and combined with the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor and 16GB of RAM, you won't have any trouble playing the best PC games. You'll also have enough space to install multiple titles as the gaming laptop comes with a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Read more