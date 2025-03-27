 Skip to main content
Opera One puts an AI in control of browser tabs, and it’s pretty smart

Opera One browser has lately won a lot of plaudits for its slick implementation of useful AI features, a clean design, and a healthy bunch of chat integrations. Now, it is putting AI in command of your browser tabs, and in a good way.

The new feature is called AI Tab Commands, and it essentially allows users to handle their tabs using natural language commands. All you need to do is summon the onboard Aria AI assistant, and it will handle the rest like an obedient AI butler.

The overarching idea is to let the AI handle multiple tabs, and not just one. For example, you can ask it to “group all Wikipedia tabs together,” “close all the Smithsonian tabs,” “or shut down the inactive tabs.”

A meaningful AI for web browsing

Handling tabs is a chore in any web browser, and if internet research is part of your daily job, you know the drill. Having to manually move around tabs using a mix of cursor and keyboard shorcuts, naming them, and checking through the entire list of tabs is a tedious task.

Meet Opera Tab Commands: manage your tabs with simple prompts

Deploying an AI do it locally — and using only natural language commands — is a lovely convenience and one of the nicest implementations of AI I’ve seen lately. Interestingly, Opera is also working on a futuristic AI agent that will get browser-based work done using only text prompts.

Coming back to the AI-driven tab management, the entire process unfolds locally, and no data is sent to servers, which is a neat assurance. “When using Tab Commands and asking Aria to e.g. organize their tabs, the AI only sends to the server the prompt a user provides (e.g., “close all my YouTube tabs”) – nothing else,” says the company.

To summon the AI Tab manager, users can hit the Ctrl + slash(/) shortcut, or the Command + Slash combo for macOS. It can also be invoked with a right-click on the tabs, as long as there are five or more currently running in a window.

Aside from closing or grouping tabs, the AI Tab Commands can also be used to pin tabs. It can also accept exception commands, such as “close all tabs except the YouTube tabs.” Notably, this feature is also making its way to Opera Air and the gaming-focused Opera GX browser, as well.

Talking about grouping together related tabs, Opera has a neat system called tab islands, instead of color-coded tab groups at the top, as is the case with Chrome or Safari. Opera’s implementation looks better and works really well.

Notably, the AI Tab Commands window also comes with an undo shortcut, for scenarios where you want to revert the actions, like reviving a bunch of closed tabs. Opera One is now available to download on Windows and macOS devices. Opera also offers Air, a browser than puts some zen into your daily workflow.

