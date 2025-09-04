 Skip to main content
PayPal and Venmo users won’t want to miss these Perplexity AI perks

Get free use of Perplexity Pro and access to its AI-powered Comet browser.

By
PayPal on a smartphone.
PayPal

PayPal has partnered with ChatGPT-rival Perplexity to offer U.S.-based PayPal and Venmo users some tasty perks. Users in some international markets are also eligible.

The benefits include free access to Perplexity’s new desktop-based AI browser, called Comet. The desktop app acts as a personal assistant by answering questions, summarizing content, and helping with various tasks as you browse the web. The AI-powered Comet browser still has limited availability, so the deal offers a great chance to get in early and take it for a spin

You’ll also get a free 12-month subscription to the Perplexity Pro AI search assistant, worth $200.

The deal, which is available until the end of the year, is part of PayPal’s effort to promote its new subscription hub, which the company describes as “an all-in-one way to discover and track subscriptions,” with customers able to update their payment method across multiple providers in just a few taps, without having to manually log into multiple websites.

The hub is located inside the PayPal app. It’s from there that you can sign up to the Perplexity offer, or by visiting this page. Venmo users can also claim the offer via the Venmo app. 

Global customers in select markets can activate the offer via the dedicated landing page, or wait to see if PayPal gets in touch about the offer via email.

Take note: The Perplexity Pro subscription will auto-renew (at the regular rate of $200 a year) after the first 12 months, unless you cancel it. 

With PayPal’s massive user base, the offer could bring Perplexity a lot of new users as it battles to compete with the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Microsoft’s CoPilot tools.

It also shows Perplexity taking another step forward with a broader rollout of its Comet browser, which Perplexity describes as “like a personal shopper and personal assistant all in one.”

If you have a PayPal or Venmo account, it feels like a no-brainer to take advantage of the offer, especially if you’ve yet to try Perplexity or are only using the free tier.

If you’re not a member of PayPal, you can simply sign up to take advantage of the offer, though you will have to wait 30 days before gaining access to Perplexity Pro and Comet. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
