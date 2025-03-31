PayPal’s Honey has lost millions of users over shady practices

The urge to learn something new is a great feeling, and if you’re playing around with the idea of learning how to code -- consider yourself heartily encouraged to do so. But when it comes to studying, getting started can be a real struggle, and I know that from experience. Some people jump right in and just start hacking stuff together until it works, but that isn’t me.

Opening up VS Code just seemed scary -- and more than that, pointless. Sure, I could probably make the computer print “Hello, world” by copying something I saw on Reddit, but what exactly is the point if I don’t have the slightest clue why it works or how it happened? Programming is such an alien topic to a non-techie like me, and diving in without knowing anything about how it or computers work just felt crazy.

So, after some general moping and procrastinating, I decided to approach things from a different direction.

The fun way is the best way

I like studying quite a lot, and since it’s a bit of a hobby in my eyes, it’s natural for me to do whatever sounds most fun. It’s quite common for people to go in the opposite direction, however, and want to do only what’s most efficient. In every learning community I frequent, I see these beginner questions all the time about “the best way to learn.”

In my opinion, the fun way is always the best way. The person who succeeds in learning a new thing is never the person who “studies the correct way,” it’s just the person who keeps going. Even if you miss something important in the early stages, as long as you keep going, you’ll hit a point when you need to fill that gap to progress. So you’ll fill it, and you’ll move on -- and in the end, the how and when won’t even matter.

When I first thought about learning how to code, I felt more sure about how I didn’t want to do it rather than how I did want to do it. I knew I didn’t want to start writing programs when I had no idea what made those programs work. I knew that the mystery of it would just nag at me and distract me, and I also believed that understanding a bit about computers would help my understanding of programming down the line as well.

So I found a book called “Code: The Hidden Language of Computer Hardware and Software” by Charles Petzold. There were good reviews from both students and experienced programmers, and it seemed to start right at the very beginning, which I liked. But when I looked at the topics covered in the different chapters (binary codes, logic with switches, bytes and hexadecimal, adding with logic gates, registers and busses, CPU control signals, etc), I still felt a little overwhelmed. I knew I wanted to read it, but I still felt like I needed to start somewhere a little more in my comfort zone.

Luckily, there is one subject that is right in my comfort zone and can be applied to just about any topic: history. I enjoyed it in school, I studied it at university, and I love a good history book or historical drama. There are also some pretty well-known figures mixed in with the history of computers who I was already aware of -- names like Charles Babbage, Ada Lovelace, George Boole, and Alan Turing. So, I decided to set the Code book aside and ease myself into the world of computer science by reading about its beginnings.