 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

PC modder turns Intel heat-spreader into the coolest water block ever

By
Intel CPUs with CNC-machined heat-spreaders for waterbook cooling experiment
octppus

In one of the most inventive PC mods we’ve seen this year, Chinese YouTuber octppus has pulled off a wild engineering feat by transforming the heat spreader (IHS) of an Intel Core i9-14900KS into a fully functioning water block.

Instead of strapping a conventional cooler onto the processor, the YouTuber took matters into his own hands (and his CNC machine). By precisely carving a network of microchannels directly into the CPU’s integrated IHS, he allowed coolant to flow right across the surface that matters most, the processor die itself. 

Recommended Videos

The custom setup is quite clever, featuring inlet and outlet ports that are machined into the modified IHS, sealed with a gasket, and topped with a clear acrylic cover. This not only prevents leaks but also offers a rare view into the heart of the cooling system in action.

Traditionally, CPU water blocks are specialized cooling components made from high-conductivity materials like copper or nickel-plated copper, designed to sit on top of the CPU with an intermediary thermal paste layer. Inside, these blocks feature precision-engineered microfins or microchannels that maximize surface area and turbulence to efficiently absorb heat, which is then carried away by coolant pumped through the system. Commercial water blocks are meticulously designed to optimize thermal transfer, minimize pressure drops, and ensure even cooling across the CPU’s surface.

What makes this creation unique is how it skips the intermediary steps entirely by eliminating the traditional heat spreader and water block separation to bring the cooling liquid right to the source.

Testing shows that the mod isn’t just for show, either. Under idle conditions and lighter 60W loads, this DIY setup actually outperforms traditional water blocks, thanks to the short distance between the cooling liquid and the CPU die. However, when pump speeds were reduced, temperatures spiked faster than in standard setups. This suggests that while thermal transfer is excellent at high flow rates, the smaller surface area and less-optimized channel design can’t compete with professionally engineered blocks under all conditions.

The project, of course, isn’t practical for the average PC builder as carving into an expensive CPU is far from risk-free, and even a minor error would result in a very costly paperweight. Still, it captures the creativity and experimental spirit of the PC modding community. It also sparks interesting discussions around direct-die cooling and how future mainstream cooling solutions might evolve to get even closer to the heat source for improved thermal efficiency.

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
New AMD laptop GPUs have leaked, and Nvidia might be in trouble
A woman sits by a desk and plays a game on a laptop equipped with an AMD processor.

AMD has recently launched some of its best graphics cards for desktops, what with the arrival of the RX 9070 XT and the non-XT model -- but laptop gamers haven't had anything to look forward to. That might be about to change, as a new leak tells us that AMD is preparing a whopping six laptop GPUs, and that list includes an unexpected model.

The scoop comes from All The Watts on X (Twitter), who -- in their usual manner -- shared a rather cryptic message containing GPU specs. Each model is followed by an "M," indicating that this is the RX 9000 series for laptops, and it's actually bigger than the desktop lineup is so far. What's more, it's actually larger than the desktop lineup might ever be, seeing as that one is only supposed to get three new GPUs at some point.

Read more
Outlook typing lag will finally get a fix from Microsoft
A Dell laptop connected to a hard drive on a couch.

If you use classic Outlook to handle your emails, then you're most likely familiar with the annoying bug that causes huge CPU spikes while typing. It can be difficult to finish emails when your system resources jump by as much as 50 percent (and increase power usage with it), but Microsoft has finally announced that a fix is on the way. The downside? It won't arrive until late May for most users, although some might see it in early or mid May if they're part of the beta program. Until then, there is a workaround.

Rolling classic Outlook back to version 2405 seems to fix the issue, but it comes with a not-insignificant tradeoff. Updates since version 2405 have patched several security flaws, so if you opt to go this route, be aware that it opens your system to vulnerabilities.

Read more
YouTube’s AI Overviews want to make search results smarter
YouTube App

YouTube is experimenting with a new AI feature that could change how people find videos. Here's the kicker: not everyone is going to love it.

The platform has started rolling out AI-generated video summaries directly in search results, but only for a limited group of YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. For now, the AI Overviews are focused on things like product recommendations and travel ideas. They're meant to give quick highlights from multiple videos without making users look at each item they're interested in.

Read more