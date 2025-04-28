PC modder turns Intel heat-spreader into the coolest water block ever

In one of the most inventive PC mods we’ve seen this year, Chinese YouTuber octppus has pulled off a wild engineering feat by transforming the heat spreader (IHS) of an Intel Core i9-14900KS into a fully functioning water block.

Instead of strapping a conventional cooler onto the processor, the YouTuber took matters into his own hands (and his CNC machine). By precisely carving a network of microchannels directly into the CPU’s integrated IHS, he allowed coolant to flow right across the surface that matters most, the processor die itself.

The custom setup is quite clever, featuring inlet and outlet ports that are machined into the modified IHS, sealed with a gasket, and topped with a clear acrylic cover. This not only prevents leaks but also offers a rare view into the heart of the cooling system in action.

Traditionally, CPU water blocks are specialized cooling components made from high-conductivity materials like copper or nickel-plated copper, designed to sit on top of the CPU with an intermediary thermal paste layer. Inside, these blocks feature precision-engineered microfins or microchannels that maximize surface area and turbulence to efficiently absorb heat, which is then carried away by coolant pumped through the system. Commercial water blocks are meticulously designed to optimize thermal transfer, minimize pressure drops, and ensure even cooling across the CPU’s surface.

What makes this creation unique is how it skips the intermediary steps entirely by eliminating the traditional heat spreader and water block separation to bring the cooling liquid right to the source.

Testing shows that the mod isn’t just for show, either. Under idle conditions and lighter 60W loads, this DIY setup actually outperforms traditional water blocks, thanks to the short distance between the cooling liquid and the CPU die. However, when pump speeds were reduced, temperatures spiked faster than in standard setups. This suggests that while thermal transfer is excellent at high flow rates, the smaller surface area and less-optimized channel design can’t compete with professionally engineered blocks under all conditions.

The project, of course, isn’t practical for the average PC builder as carving into an expensive CPU is far from risk-free, and even a minor error would result in a very costly paperweight. Still, it captures the creativity and experimental spirit of the PC modding community. It also sparks interesting discussions around direct-die cooling and how future mainstream cooling solutions might evolve to get even closer to the heat source for improved thermal efficiency.