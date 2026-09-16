People are asking AI for help to fight scams now

Getting a suspicious bank message, an unexpected delivery alert, or an urgent account warning can instantly put anyone on edge. Is it genuine, or is someone trying to steal your money? Increasingly, people are turning to artificial intelligence for a quick second opinion.

According to a global study by OpenAI, users ask ChatGPT to check potential scams more than 200 times every second. Over a week, that adds up to around 131.4 million scam checks from an estimated 24.7 million users worldwide.

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The trend comes as online fraud becomes harder to identify. With scammers using convincing messages and familiar brand names, many people want a simple way to check a situation before clicking a link or sharing personal information.

AI helps users pause before falling for scams

The demand for scam checks reflects a broader problem. Around 57% of adults reportedly encountered a scam during the past year, while fraud-related consumer losses in the US reached nearly $16 billion in 2025.

Online shopping-related phishing attempts make up almost a quarter of scam inquiries, resulting in approximately 6 million checks each week. Interestingly, 57.6% of users do not upload screenshots or copy and paste messages. Instead, they explain the situation in their own words and ask ChatGPT whether something seems suspicious.

That makes AI a relatively easy tool for people who may not be familiar with cybersecurity. It can highlight red flags such as unusual website addresses, generic greetings, urgent payment requests or threats of immediate account suspension.

A second opinion, not a replacement for caution

Scammers often want users to panic and act quickly. A message claiming that your bank account will be blocked or your package cannot be delivered is designed to leave little time for thinking. Asking AI for an opinion could help users slow down and reconsider their next step.

However, AI is not a guaranteed scam detector. Users should remove passwords, phone numbers, bank details, and other personal information before sharing suspicious messages with an AI assistant.

It is also important to verify claims independently. If a message appears to come from a bank, contact the institution through its official website or the phone number printed on your card. Avoid using links or contact details supplied in an unsolicited message.

Looking ahead, partnerships involving organisations such as the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and AARP’s Fraud Watch Network could help users report scams and find support. For now, combining AI guidance with basic online safety remains essential as digital fraud continues to evolve.