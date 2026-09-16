 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

People are asking AI for help to fight scams now

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
ChatGPT on iPhone
Digital Trends

Getting a suspicious bank message, an unexpected delivery alert, or an urgent account warning can instantly put anyone on edge. Is it genuine, or is someone trying to steal your money? Increasingly, people are turning to artificial intelligence for a quick second opinion.

According to a global study by OpenAI, users ask ChatGPT to check potential scams more than 200 times every second. Over a week, that adds up to around 131.4 million scam checks from an estimated 24.7 million users worldwide.

Recommended Videos

The trend comes as online fraud becomes harder to identify. With scammers using convincing messages and familiar brand names, many people want a simple way to check a situation before clicking a link or sharing personal information.

AI helps users pause before falling for scams

The demand for scam checks reflects a broader problem. Around 57% of adults reportedly encountered a scam during the past year, while fraud-related consumer losses in the US reached nearly $16 billion in 2025.

Man with credit card using laptop
rupixen / Unsplash

Online shopping-related phishing attempts make up almost a quarter of scam inquiries, resulting in approximately 6 million checks each week. Interestingly, 57.6% of users do not upload screenshots or copy and paste messages. Instead, they explain the situation in their own words and ask ChatGPT whether something seems suspicious.

That makes AI a relatively easy tool for people who may not be familiar with cybersecurity. It can highlight red flags such as unusual website addresses, generic greetings, urgent payment requests or threats of immediate account suspension.

A second opinion, not a replacement for caution

Scammers often want users to panic and act quickly. A message claiming that your bank account will be blocked or your package cannot be delivered is designed to leave little time for thinking. Asking AI for an opinion could help users slow down and reconsider their next step.

However, AI is not a guaranteed scam detector. Users should remove passwords, phone numbers, bank details, and other personal information before sharing suspicious messages with an AI assistant.

Using ChatGPT on Apple MacBook Laptop
Berke Citak / Unsplash

It is also important to verify claims independently. If a message appears to come from a bank, contact the institution through its official website or the phone number printed on your card. Avoid using links or contact details supplied in an unsolicited message.

Looking ahead, partnerships involving organisations such as the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and AARP’s Fraud Watch Network could help users report scams and find support. For now, combining AI guidance with basic online safety remains essential as digital fraud continues to evolve.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
Topics
The RAM shortage could last for years, and smaller tech brands are feeling it first
From flexible motherboards to advance orders, device makers are getting creative to keep products alive.
Installing RAM Memory on a framework laptop

The memory shortage is no longer just a problem for PC builders hunting for affordable RAM. Smaller phone and laptop makers are now changing how they design, manufacture, and price their products as the supply crunch threatens to stretch through 2027 and potentially beyond. And according to a report by Reuters, the bigger problem isn't even the price anymore. It's getting enough memory in the first place.

Smaller brands are getting creative because RAM isn't playing nice

Read more
OpenAI’s rogue AI agents scoped out Hugging Face months before the big breach
The probing began May 13, nearly two months before the breach.
openai-logo

Turns out OpenAI's infamous Hugging Face breach didn't come out of nowhere. A new Reuters report reveals that OpenAI's rogue agents had been quietly testing Hugging Face defenses for two months before hacking it.

A pattern stretching back further than anyone realized

Read more
Claude chat and Cowork just became one, and you’ll never have to pick a lane again
Claude can now figure out whether you need a quick answer or a finished project and take care of the work either way.
Claude-feature

Anthropic is done making you pick a lane. Starting today, Claude Cowork and Claude chat are merging into a single Claude. Fire off a quick question or dump a whole report, and Claude runs with it, even after you've shut your laptop for the day. The rollout begins on Pro and Max plans over the next few weeks, with other plans following soon.

So what's actually changing?

Read more