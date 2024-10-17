 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Perplexity’s two new features take it beyond just a chatbot

By

Perplexity AI, makers of the popular chatbot by the same name, announced Thursday that it is rolling out a pair of new features that promise to give users more flexibility over the sorts of sources they employ: Internal Knowledge Search and Spaces.

“Today, we’re launching Perplexity for Internal Search: one tool to search over both the web and your team’s files with multi-step reasoning and code execution,” Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Previously, users were able to upload personal files for the AI to chew through and respond upon, the same way they could with Gemini, ChatGPT, or Copilot. With Internal Search, Perplexity will now dig through both those personal documents and the internet to infer its response.

Recommended Videos

Today, we&#39;re launching Perplexity for Internal Search: one tool to search over both the web and your team&#39;s files with multi-step reasoning and code execution. pic.twitter.com/ftZGNgziBW

&mdash; Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 17, 2024

“Being able to carry out all your research — across both internal and external sources of data — in one consolidated knowledge platform will unlock tremendous productivity gains for every enterprise,” the company wrote in an announcement blog post. The company notes that early adopters such as financial services firms have used Internal Search to “conduct more robust due diligence by tapping into internal research, call notes, and the latest industry news.”

Spaces, on the other hand, is an “AI-powered research and collaboration hub,” per the company, that enables you to customize and fine-tune Perplexity’s AI assistant to specific project data and requirements. You’ll be able to both choose their preferred LLM model and specify how said model should react to their inputs and instructions.

The company automatically opts its Enterprise Pro customers out from using their private data to further train its AI, though regular Pro users have to manually quit through the settings menu. “We understand the sensitivity of the data our customers work with, and we’re committed to ensuring Perplexity offers the highest levels of safety and privacy, empowering teams to conduct their most critical research without compromise,” the company wrote, noting that it plans to also soon incorporate Crunchbase and FactSet for its Enterprise Pro customers.

The new features are arriving first for Perplexity Pro and Enterprise Pro subscribers. A Pro plan runs $20 per month, which is in line with the prices OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic all charge for their individual tier subscriptions. Enterprise Pro goes for $40 per month, per user.

While Perplexity is a hit among its users, the company is very much not so among the numerous websites that it scrapes its training data from.

In 2024 alone, Perplexity has been accused of “directly ripping off” new articles from CNBC and Forbes (the latter of which is now threatening legal action); it’s been sent a cease and desist order by both The New York Times and Conde Nast; and accused of outright plagiarism by Wired. In the Forbes case, Perplexity’s chatbot reportedly output a near-verbatim version of an exclusive, paywalled report about ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s military drone ambitions that was viewed nearly 30,000 times.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
Nvidia just released an open-source LLM to rival GPT-4
Nvidia CEO Jensen in front of a background.

Nvidia, which builds some of the most highly sought-after GPUs in the AI industry, has announced that it has released an open-source large language model that reportedly performs on par with leading proprietary models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and Google.

The company introduced its new NVLM 1.0 family in a recently released white paper, and it's spearheaded by the 72 billion-parameter NVLM-D-72B model. “We introduce NVLM 1.0, a family of frontier-class multimodal large language models that achieve state-of-the-art results on vision-language tasks, rivaling the leading proprietary models (e.g., GPT-4o) and open-access models,” the researchers wrote.

Read more
Lenovo just let slip that it’s working on two new handhelds
A Legion Go sits on a table with its controllers dethatched.

Lenovo has unintentionally confirmed the existence of two new upcoming handheld gaming consoles. The company recently shared documentation for its new Legion Go USB-C Dock, where the brochure lists support for two new devices: the Legion Go Gen 2 and Legion Go Lite.

This is not the first time there has been a mention of the Legion Go Lite. In May, Windows Central reported that Lenovo is working on a Lite version of the original Legion Go. It was suggested that this smaller 7-inch device would be powered by the same AMD Z1 series chipset and would feature certain refinements and a lower price tag.

Read more
ChatGPT: the latest news and updates on the AI chatbot that changed everything
ChatGPT app running on an iPhone.

In the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, ChatGPT stands out as a groundbreaking development that has captured global attention. From its impressive capabilities and recent advancements to the heated debates surrounding its ethical implications, ChatGPT continues to make headlines.

Whether you're a tech enthusiast or just curious about the future of AI, dive into this comprehensive guide to uncover everything you need to know about this revolutionary AI tool.
What is ChatGPT?
ChatGPT (which stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is an AI chatbot, meaning you can ask it a question using natural language prompts and it will generate a reply. Unlike less-sophisticated voice assistant like Siri or Google Assistant, ChatGPT is driven by a large language model (LLM). These neural networks are trained on huge quantities of information from the internet for deep learning — meaning they generate altogether new responses, rather than just regurgitating canned answers. They're not built for a specific purpose like chatbots of the past — and they're a whole lot smarter. The current version of ChatGPT is based on the GPT-4 model, which was trained on all sorts of written content including websites, books, social media, news articles, and more — all fine-tuned in the language model by both supervised learning and RLHF (Reinforcement Learning From Human Feedback).
When was ChatGPT released?
OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022. When it launched, the initial version of ChatGPT ran atop the GPT-3.5 model. In the years since, the system has undergone a number of iterative advancements with the current version of ChatGPT using the GPT-4 model family. GPT-5 is reportedly just around the corner. GPT-3 was first launched in 2020, GPT-2 released the year prior to that, though neither were used in the public-facing ChatGPT system.
Upon its release, ChatGPT's popularity skyrocketed literally overnight. It grew to host over 100 million users in its first two months, making it the most quickly-adopted piece of software ever made to date, though this record has since been beaten by the Twitter alternative, Threads. ChatGPT's popularity dropped briefly in June 2023, reportedly losing 10% of global users, but has since continued to grow exponentially.
How to use ChatGPT
First, go to chatgpt.com. If you'd like to maintain a history of your previous chats, sign up for a free account. You can use the system anonymously without a login if you prefer. Users can opt to connect their ChatGPT login with that of their Google-, Microsoft- or Apple-backed accounts as well. At the sign up screen, you'll see some basic rules about ChatGPT, including potential errors in data, how OpenAI collects data, and how users can submit feedback. If you want to get started, we have a roundup of the best ChatGPT tips.

Read more