Your NVIDIA RTX PC can now run Perplexity’s AI agent locally

Perplexity and NVIDIA are bringing Portable Computer to Windows PCs, giving owners of compatible GeForce RTX and RTX PRO machines a local AI agent that can actually get things done. The catch is hardware: Windows support requires an NVIDIA GPU with 24GB or more of VRAM.

Think of it as an AI co-worker that doesn’t need the cloud for everything

The idea is refreshingly simple. Portable Computer can plan and execute multi-step tasks on the PC, with NVIDIA GPUs accelerating the AI models behind it. That could mean reviewing GitHub pull requests, going through financial documents to find recurring fees, or analysing customer data and sending the findings to Slack. The important bit is that this work can happen locally.

This is where Portable Computer differs from the increasingly capable agents from OpenAI and Anthropic. ChatGPT Work can work with local files and desktop apps, while Claude Cowork can also operate across local files and connected services. But Portable Computer is designed around running its agent stack and models locally on supported NVIDIA hardware, rather than simply giving a cloud AI access to files sitting on a PC.

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That doesn’t mean the cloud disappears. If a task needs web research or stronger frontier reasoning, Portable Computer asks for permission before sending the relevant content to a cloud service. So sensitive documents can stay on the machine while more demanding steps can be escalated when necessary.

From DGX Spark to the next generation of RTX PCs

Portable Computer is here on NVIDIA DGX Spark and Windows PCs, where the entire runtime can run locally, including the orchestrator and agent harness. That said, what’s most impressive is the timing.

NVIDIA says its new RTX Spark Windows PCs are arriving in October, bringing local AI to smaller systems beyond DGX Spark. Portable Computer therefore feels less like a one-off experiment and more like a preview of where NVIDIA wants RTX machines to go: not just computers that run AI, but computers that can actually do the work.