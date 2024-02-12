 Skip to main content
This Philips 27-inch 4K monitor is 20% off at Amazon today

Someone using the PHILIPS Creator Series 27E2F7901 Monitor on a desk with a MacBook Pro.
Philips

Amazon has a fantastic $100 off the Philips 27-inch 4K Creator Series Monitor bringing it down to $400 reduced from $500. It’s one of the best monitor deals you can buy today and it’s particularly ideal for anyone who wants the sharpest of pictures in this price range. A great deal, we’re here to go in further detail about what it offers so you’ll soon know if you’re buying the right 4K monitor for your needs.

Why you should buy the Philips 27-inch 4K Creator Series Monitor

If you’ve been considering one of the best 4K monitors, you’ll appreciate what the Philips 27-inch 4K Creator Series Monitor has to offer for this price. It offers an IPS panel with great color expression and a superior contrast ratio. Its 3840 x 2160 4K resolution looks great with excellent pixel density for brilliantly sharp images.

There’s also exceptional color gamut coverages of 100% sRGB, 98% Display/DCI-P3, 100% REC 709, 110.5% NTSC, and 108.6% Adobe RGB, along with VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400. It’s perfect for creative work where seeing the correct color is vital for the results, although less so for gaming due to it only having a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Philips 27-inch 4K Creator Series Monitor is also designed with convenience in mind. It solely needs one USB-C cable with the cable providing both power and video signal. It also has an edge-to-edge frameless design so it’ll look good on your desk, while there’s also a built-in KVM switch. Said switch means you can easily view content from two computers on one monitor, while using a single keyboard and mouse set. It’s perfect for handling multiple projects at once with the minimum of hassle.

Adding to one of the reasons why this rivals the best monitors, it has a LowBlue mode to cut down on blue lights causing eye fatigue, while there’s a neat cable management system. It all means the Philips 27-inch 4K Creator Series Monitor is well-suited for the creative who enjoys a stylish aesthetic at home without missing out on key features while they work.

Normally costing $500, the Philips 27-inch 4K Creator Series Monitor is down to $400 for a limited time at Amazon. A saving of $100 or 20%, it’s the ideal chance to snap up a 4K monitor for less. Don’t miss out.

