 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Philips Hue has just announced over 10 new devices including a Ring Doorbell competitor

If you want a smart home, you might just need to invest in some Philips Hue products.

By
Philips Hue Secure Video Doorbell
Philips Hue Secure Video Doorbell Philips Hue
IFA 2025
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2025
Updated less than 1 hour ago

What’s happened? Philips Hue has announced over 10 new products including a video doorbell, seamless light strips, a whole load of new lightbulbs as well as the Philips Hue Bridge Pro to connect all the devices. The announcement happened during IFA 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

  • The Philips Hue Secure Video Doorbell has a 2K resolution and captures head to toe footage.
  • The all new Philips Hue Bridge Pro has been long-awaited and can connect up to three time as many devices as the previous model.
  • Alongside these products, there are a whole loads of new devices coming from Philips Hue too, including light strips and bulbs.

Why is this important? As Philips Hue releases more products, they are beginning to further enter and innovate within the smart home space – making them a practical competitor of Ring and Google Home devices.

  • With so many smart home brands on the scene, it can be hard to determine which is the best to opt for. Philips Hue has just made that decision even harder.
  • As we see more competitors enter the market, this will push those already existing smart home brands to further improve their products too.
  • The Philips Hue Bridge Pro connects up to 150 devices together and also acts as a motion sensor for lights – something not available from other brands.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? As more smart home products release, the products you already have in your home may become outdated and eventually stop being supported. Alongside this, you may want to invest in these new products to further expand your smart home.

  • If you’re already invested in a smart home ecosystem then be sure to keep your devices up to date as more release.
  • If you’re hoping to further expand your smart home, then these new products from Philips Hue could make a great addition to your home.
  • For those yet to invest in a smart doorbell, then the Philips Hue Secure Video Doorbell could be a potential contender for you.
Jasmine Mannan
Jasmine Mannan
AI Writer
If you' want reviews of neural processing units in AI laptops or need a guide on how to use AI, Jasmine has done it all.
Topics
I asked 4 AI’s to generate the same image and here are the results
There are so many AI companions that can create images, so I put them to the test.
Image of three different AI generated images side by side.

AI image generation is becoming increasingly popular with so many AI companions now being able to take a text prompt and provide you with a picture, exactly as you described. However, with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to determine which is best at creating images so I decided to actually put them to the test.

I took four of the most popular AI companions, Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok and Microsoft Copilot and provided them with the exact same prompts to see which was the best at creating different types of images. All of these companions allow you to generate images from text prompts for free however you can't create an unlimited amount of pictures with only a certain number of generations per day.

Read more
Exclusive: the father of quantum computing believes AGI will be a person, not a program 
Humanity will either have conquered the galaxy, or be extinct
Man sitting on chair wearing colored scarf

“There’s one kind of program that we don’t understand – even in principle – and that’s an AGI. One day we will, but I see no sign of it at the moment and that’s pretty frustrating.” 

That’s the view of David Deutsch, regarded as the 'father of quantum computing’, someone who can brilliantly blend physics, philosophy and humor, in a video given exclusively to Digital Trends. 

Read more
This amazing climbing robot comes with claws
It mimics the climbing abilities of insects and reptiles.
The Loris climbing robot.

What’s happened? Led by robotics Ph.D. student Paul Nadan, a team at Carnegie Mellon University has been developing the extraordinary Loris robot for several years. The latest version of the robot, which can scale steep surfaces, features in a new video (top) released by IEEE Spectrum. Loris uses bio-inspired microspine grippers that latch onto small surface protrusions with a powerful grip, mimicking the climbing abilities of insects and reptiles. Nadan describes the microspines as “lots of sharp little hooks [that] catch all of the microscopic bumps in the rock surface.” The video shows Loris climbing various vertical surfaces, some far bumpier than others. 

Why is this important?

Read more