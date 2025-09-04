Philips Hue has just announced over 10 new devices including a Ring Doorbell competitor

What’s happened? Philips Hue has announced over 10 new products including a video doorbell, seamless light strips, a whole load of new lightbulbs as well as the Philips Hue Bridge Pro to connect all the devices. The announcement happened during IFA 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

The Philips Hue Secure Video Doorbell has a 2K resolution and captures head to toe footage.

The all new Philips Hue Bridge Pro has been long-awaited and can connect up to three time as many devices as the previous model.

Alongside these products, there are a whole loads of new devices coming from Philips Hue too, including light strips and bulbs.

Why is this important? As Philips Hue releases more products, they are beginning to further enter and innovate within the smart home space – making them a practical competitor of Ring and Google Home devices.

With so many smart home brands on the scene, it can be hard to determine which is the best to opt for. Philips Hue has just made that decision even harder.

As we see more competitors enter the market, this will push those already existing smart home brands to further improve their products too.

The Philips Hue Bridge Pro connects up to 150 devices together and also acts as a motion sensor for lights – something not available from other brands.

Why should I care? As more smart home products release, the products you already have in your home may become outdated and eventually stop being supported. Alongside this, you may want to invest in these new products to further expand your smart home.