 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Phone based tool aims to bridge the gap in hardware troubleshooting

By
The SplatOverflow tool developed by a research team at Cornell Tech.
Amritansh Kwatra

A research team from Cornell Tech is addressing the lack of technical support for various end-user hardware options, using a tool they developed that renders 3D models via a mobile device.

The tool, called SplatOverflow is intended to use the renders to make hardware issues easier to identify and diagnose. It is based on the similarly named tool StackOverflow, which performs an identical function for software issues.

Recommended Videos

“As tools for designing and manufacturing hardware become more accessible, smaller producers can develop and distribute novel hardware. However, processes for supporting end-user hardware troubleshooting or routine maintenance aren’t well defined. As a result, providing technical support for hardware remains ad-hoc and challenging to scale,” the team said in its research blurb.

SplatOverflow is the brainchild of Amritansh Kwatra, a Ph.D., an information science fellow at Cornell Tech. The research was directed by Thijs Roumen, assistant professor at Cornell Tech. The research was carried out at Matter of Tech Lab.

What SplatOverflow does is put the design information, documentation, and end-user discussions, in one place, making it easier for people who might not have expertise in hardware, Kwatra told the Cornell Chronicle.

The tool first creates a 3D model of the device that needs troubleshooting, with information about the model included. This allows the specialist and the user to view the scene together to identify the issue. The rendered model is called a “SplatOverflow scene.” It includes two parts– a 3D Gaussian Splat the 3D rendering of the device that needs troubleshooting; and the computer-aided design (CAD) model, of the additional information.

SplatOverflow allows experts to compare the 3D Gaussian Splat with the CAD model, to get a clearer idea of the original design and function. Users reporting a remote issue can point on a virtual 3D model where they believe the issue originates.

In their research, the team demonstrated SplatOverflow troubleshooted issues on various hardware, including a pick-and-place machine, a 3D printer, and an open-source e-reader.

Roumen noted the team is looking into SplatOverflow being used in several use cases, such as machine sanitation, maintenance in agriculture, and education, among others– also noting the tool is available for others to develop within other contexts.

“We are thrilled to explore longer-term deployment, to see how we can gradually grow this into a real, open-source platform for hardware support,” he said.

SplatOverflow and its research will be presented at the Association of Computing Machinery’s CHI conference on April 30, in Yokohama, Japan.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
Apple MacBook Air 13 (M4) vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 11: two diminutive laptops fight for the top
Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

It might seem strange to compare a clamshell laptop with a detachable tablet 2-in-1, but the fact is, if you're look for a small yet powerful, highly portable PC, you have two great options. The Apple MacBook Air 13 (M4) is the best 13-inch laptop you can buy (maybe the best ever), and the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is the best 2-in-1.

Both are very small, both are fast and get great battery life, and so both can serve anyone well who wants a real PC that feels more like a mobile device. But which one is the right choice for you?
Specs and configurations

Read more
RTX 5090 prices drop from outrageous to just ridiculous
The RTX 5090 sitting on top of the RTX 4080.

​Recent data indicates that prices for Nvidia's RTX 5090 graphics card are gradually stabilizing, though they remain significantly above the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). A Reddit user compiled eBay sales data, revealing that average selling prices have decreased from around $6,000 at launch to approximately $4,000 in recent weeks.

The RTX 5090, part of Nvidia's latest Blackwell series, has faced severe supply shortages since its release, leading to inflated prices on secondary markets. Initial listings on platforms like eBay saw prices reaching up to $10,000, far exceeding the MSRP. This scarcity has been reminiscent of previous GPU shortages, where high demand and limited supply led to significant price hikes.​

Read more
Samsung might put AI smart glasses on the shelves this year
Google's AR smartglasses translation feature demonstrated.

Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset has grabbed all the spotlights in the past few months, and rightfully so. It serves as the flagship launch vehicle for a reinvigorated Android XR platform, with plenty of hype from Google’s own quarters.
But it seems Samsung has even more ambitious plans in place and is reportedly experimenting with different form factors that go beyond the headset format. According to Korea-based ET News, the company is working on a pair of smart glasses and aims to launch them by the end of the ongoing year.
Currently in development under the codename “HAEAN” (machine-translated name), the smart glasses are reportedly in the final stages of locking the internal hardware and functional capabilities. The wearable device will reportedly come equipped with camera sensors, as well.

What to expect from Samsung’s smart glasses?
The Even G1 smart glasses have optional clip-on gradient shades. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends
The latest leak doesn’t dig into specifics about the internal hardware, but another report from Samsung’s home market sheds some light on the possibilities. As per Maeil Business Newspaper, the Samsung smart glasses will feature a 12-megapixel camera built atop a Sony IMX681 CMOS image sensor.
It is said to offer a dual-silicon architecture, similar to Apple’s Vision Pro headset. The main processor on Samsung’s smart glasses is touted to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 platform, while the secondary processing hub is a chip supplied by NXP.
The onboard camera will open the doors for vision-based capabilities, such as scanning QR codes, gesture recognition, and facial identification. The smart glasses will reportedly tip the scales at 150 grams, while the battery size is claimed to be 155 mAh.

Read more