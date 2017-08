It’s happening! After much begging from the PC community, Destiny 2 is coming to PC — and it looks glorious. The franchise’s unique art style looks all the better at the higher resolutions and detail settings that a PC can handle.

We will play Destiny 2 in the PC beta this afternoon at 3 p.m. Pacific / 6 p.m. Eastern, checking out the new Strike mission before heading into some serious 4 vs. 4 multiplayer action. Come watch, comment, and let us know what you think of the PC beta.