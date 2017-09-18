After the Equifax hack, what steps will you take to protect your identity?

Equifax, one of the big three credit monitoring bureaus — along with TransUnion and Experian — gathers information on basically every American with a credit card in order to determine their credit-worthiness and keep track of their credit histories. As you’ve probably heard by now, Equifax suffered a massive hack recently, and for some 143 million Americans, the sensitive personal information contained in those credit reports is now compromised.

Their information — your information — might be out there among the treasure trove of stolen information hackers made off with. There’s not much you can do about it, but there are a few steps you can take to protect yourself from something like the Equifax hack. So, how will you protect yourself and your credit from falling prey to internet criminals hungry for a slice of your credit?