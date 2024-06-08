 Skip to main content
Power up your tech game this summer with Dell’s top deals: Upgrade for a bargain

Dell Techfest and best tech on sale featured.
Dell

One of the best times to upgrade your tech stack, be it your desktop, a new laptop, or some high-resolution monitors, is when great deals are to be had. Well, I’m here to share that thanks to Dell’s top deals, you can power up your tech game and have most of the summer to make it happen. Maybe you’re happy with your current system or setup. That’s excellent, but you’re likely considering upgrading somewhere, and that’s precisely what these deals are all about. Dell has a smorgasbord of deals on laptops, desktops, gaming desktops, monitors, accessories, and so much more. We’ll call out a few of our favorite deals below, but for now, know that you should be shopping this sale if you’re interested in anything tech-related.

What summer tech should you buy in Dell’s top deals?

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with RGB for Dell's Techfest.
Dell

Let’s start off light. How about a new monitor? You may or may not know that you can connect multiple monitors to most desktops and even some laptops. I’m actually running a four-monitor setup at home. Why? Because there’s more screen real estate to get work done, and I can have multiple windows and applications open at a time but also visible on the monitor instead of tucked away behind other windows. Even just a second monitor makes a huge difference when you’re trying to stay productive. Don’t believe me? Give it a try. Dell has the on sale for $120, right now, usually $140. If you want something a little bigger, you can always go with the for $230, saving you $50 — it’s usually $280.

Need the power and productivity of a desktop but don’t have the space for it? This is your sign to look into all-in-one computers, like the . All the hardware is tucked neatly inside the monitor chassis, located behind the screen. Moreover, you can fully customize the system by choosing a more powerful processor or more storage. The base model has an Intel Core i5 14500 vPro 14-core 20-thread processor, 16GB of DDR5 system RAM, Intel Graphics, and a 256GB solid-state drive. You can place the system on a small desk or countertop, saving lots of space without sacrificing the performance of a standard desktop.

Of course, you could also opt for a full-size desktop with the , down to $1,800 instead of $2,250. Or the for $3,300, down from $4,000. If you still want a gaming desktop but want to save a little money, the is down to a great price — it’s $1,300 off and down to $2,750 today.

But let’s not forget laptops. The Inspiron 15 or 16, XPS 15, and Latitude laptops are on sale, and depending on the model, you can save up to $1,100. The is discounted to $900, saving you $250, for instance. Those are some incredible discounts, and you do not want to miss out. Go take a look for yourself, even if only to get an idea of what and where you can upgrade your tech this summer.

