Power up your Razer Blade setup with these exclusive deals

Razer laptop on black stand
You’ve got a fire setup: slick aluminum chassis, Mini-LED display, and those unmistakable glowing green accents. Yep, you picked up a Razer Blade. Now is the time to give your setup the support crew it deserves with exclusive deals on the accessories you need most.

Razer’s exclusive promo offers aren’t just some bonus gear to round out a cart – they’re a curated lineup of high-performance accessories that elevate your Blade experience. You game late into the night, edit 8K video on a deadline, or toggle between tasks like a caffeinated octopus, these discounted Razer accessories are built to make your Blade even better.

Elevate your view and keep it cool

silver colored laptop standup
Starting with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma, available in both and . Get perfect viewing angles while improving airflow to keep performance top notch. Bonus: you get customizable Chroma RGB lighting to your desk. Grab it for $10 off, available for $89.99 (original price $99.99).

Expand your connectivity

razer dock station in black
Desk clutter is real and so is your need for additional ports. The  is your plug-and-play solution, offering a clean array of Ethernet, HDMI, and SD options. It’s down to $119.99 from $159.99.

If you want serious expansion with max bandwidth, dual 4K @ 60Hz or single 8K @ 30Hz monitor support, and a premium Chroma finish, check out the . It’s now just $279.99, a steep cut from its original $329.99.

 

Full speed with Thunderbolt 4 cables

To get the most out of those docks and displays, don’t skimp on the cables. are built for performance, available in Black or White, and in 0.8m or 2m lengths. Pricing starts at $24.99 (was $29.99) for the 0.8m cables and $39.99 (was $49.99) for the 2m versions.

Portable power that packs a punch

razer charging station
For portable power, the is the must-have Blade sidekick. It’s compact, powerful, and travel-ready. At $129.99, it shaves $20 off its regular $149.99 price, making it a smart backup or mobile charging solution.

A seamless Razer ecosystem

All of these accessories are designed with the Razer Blade in mind, offering seamless compatibility, high performance, and sleek aesthetics that complement your laptop rather than clash with it. More than just matching the look, they expand your Blade’s utility, whether you’re building out a multi-monitor battlestation or simplifying your remote work setup.

These offers won’t last forever, and they’re exclusive to the Razer community. If you’ve already invested in a Blade, now’s the time to round out your loadout. Your setup deserves the upgrade.

Shop the full lineup while the deals are still live.

