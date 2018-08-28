Digital Trends
Computing

Google responds to Trump’s tweet-rage: We didn’t rig search against you!

Chuong Nguyen
By
Google fix cheeseburger emoji

Google categorically rejected President Donald J. Trump’s claim that the search engine giant is using its position to manipulate search results in a politically biased manner. In a fiery tweet Tuesday morning, August 28, Trump slammed Google, claiming that the search engine favored news sources from sites that publish negative views on him in its search results.

“Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media,” the President said in an initial tweet. “In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of…”

Trump continued his rant in a second tweet: “….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation – will be addressed!”

Trump did not provide evidence to support his claims, and the president is likely referencing a recent news story published by conservative media outlet PJ Media bearing the headline, “96 Percent of Google Search Results for ‘Trump’ News Are from Liberal Media Outlets.” The claims made by Trump and PJ Media have since been refuted by Twitter users and reports on CNN, Gizmodo, and The Washington Post. These sites reported that one of the top search results for “Trump News” this morning comes from conservative Fox News, a fact that we can confirm in our own search for the same terms.

“When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds,” Google said in statement. “Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology. Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

Trump’s administration will investigate whether Google is showing bias in its search results. The president’s tweet prompted Larry Kudlow, Trump’s chief economic adviser, to issue a statement saying that the administration is investigating Google. “We’re just gonna do some investigations, some analysis, that’s what we do,” he said. The White House has not issued an official statement on the president’s latest tweet-rage.

Google isn’t the first tech company to be in Trump’s crosshairs. Last month, Trump blasted Twitter for shadow banning conservatives. Like Google, Twitter denied Trump’s claim. Separately, lawmakers are also looking into social media and election interference, with the Senate Intelligence Committee set to hear testimony from Facebook, Twitter, and Google on September 5.

Don't Miss

8K TV, A.I. everything, and more trends we expect to see at IFA 2018
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX, World’s First Real-Time Ray Tracing GPUs
Computing

Nvidia’s RTX 2000 GPUs look like A.I. hardware dressed up for gamers

Nvidia's newly debuted RTX 2000 series of graphics cards have a lot going for them. But could Nvidia have built them with AI development and other industries in mind, instead of its core gamer audience?
Posted By Jon Martindale
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 AMP! Edition
Computing

Upgrade your gaming rig with our favorite graphics cards for every budget

If you're serious about games, a good graphics card is essential. There’s no one-size-fits-all option for graphics cards, but our recommendations can help you pick from the best graphics cards for your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Hero shot from the side of young woman using the laptop
Computing

Open RAR files with ease using these great applications

Few things are more bothersome than not being able to open a file when you need it most. Check out our quick guide about how to open RAR files in Windows and MacOS. We will walk you through it, step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best books about technology bookcase bookshelves 159711
Emerging Tech

Looking for a good read? Here are the best, most eye-opening books about tech

Sometimes it's sensible to put down the gadgets and pick up a good old-fashioned book -- to read about the latest gadgets, of course. Here are the tech books you need to check out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Skype
Computing

You can finally record calls in Skype. Here's how to do it

Skype may be the premiere voice-over-IP service, but it doesn't include built-in software for recording audio or video calls. Here's how to how to record a Skype call using a variety of tools, including some freemium software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet logicink wearable feature
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: UV-sensitive tattoos and ultrasonic washing machines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
logitech mx vertical 4
Computing

Fix your wrist aches and pains with one of these top ergonomic mice

If you have a growing ache in your wrist, it might be worth considering changing up your mouse for something ergonomic. But which is the best ergonomic mouse for you? One of these could be the ticket to the right purchase for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Lid and trim
Computing

Best Buy? Amazon? Apple Store? Here are the best places to buy a laptop

Not sure where to start your laptop hunt? Take a look at the best places to buy laptops, and why they made our list. From excellent shopping tools to great customization and useful reviews, these are the sites to stop by when it's time for…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Vinpok Taptek Keyboard Impressions
Computing

The MacBook’s keyboard sucks, so use this mechanical keyboard instead

Not all Mac fans appreciate the low-travel keyboards on their devices. The Taptek keyboard offers an alternative with mechanical switches, fancy lighting, and compact design that looks great sitting next to a MacBook.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Surface Plus
Computing

Microsoft patent filing hints at wireless charging for future Surface PCs

Microsoft may be working on bringing fast wireless charging to a future Surface Go, Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, or Surface Book. Microsoft's smart battery patent could bring fast wireless charging to PCs in the future.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
apple 1 auction 300000 rr
Computing

Apple’s original computer expected to fetch more than $300K at auction

Apple's first computer model will be up for auction in September. The Apple-1 auction at RR Auction is expected to fetch more than $300,000. The fully functional unit is rare, as only 60 Apple-1 units are estimated to exist.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
ifa 2017 front entrance
Home Theater

8K TV, A.I. everything, and more trends we expect to see at IFA 2018

Europe's biggest technology show is just around the corner, and this is a year you will not want to miss. We've rounded up the trends and secrets you need to know ahead of the show's launch later this week.
Posted By Caleb Denison
christie's auction house obvious art ai
Emerging Tech

As Christie’s auctions its first A.I. painting, the meaning of ‘art’ gets blurrier

Later this year, a painting generated by A.I. will go up for auction. Here's why that's actually a major milestone for machine intelligence -- and its newfound ability to be creative.
Posted By Luke Dormehl