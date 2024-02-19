 Skip to main content
The 7 best VR headset Presidents Day deals right now

Andrew Morrisey
By

With the recent release of the Apple Vision Pro, virtual reality has seen an increase in popularity. VR headsets have been around for some time, however, and Presidents Day marks a great opportunity to land a discount on one. Meta has been in on the VR game for awhile, and its Quest 2 VR headset makes for our favorite Presidents Day virtual reality deal. But there are a lot of virtual reality deals to pounce on today, so read onward for more details.

Best VR headset Presidents Day deal

Meta Quest 2 — $248, was $250

A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.
Meta / Meta

The Meta Quest 2 isn’t the newest Meta Quest on the market, but it holds up really well when it comes to offering an immersive virtual experience. It also makes a tremendous value with the Presidents Day deal at Walmart. The Meta Quest 2 has a super fast process and a high resolution display, both of which manage to handle the strains of virtual reality processing. The experience remains seamless and smooth even with more current software. If you want something brand new, the Meta Quest 3 is on the market, but both the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2 offer total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback that makes virtual worlds feel real. With the Meta Quest 2 you can explore more than 250 software titles across categories like gaming, fitness, socials and entertainment.

More VR headset Presidents Day deals we love

Brands with big marketing behind them such as Meta and Apple tend to dominate the headlines when it comes to virtual reality headsets, but this Presidents Day is offering up virtual reality deals on headsets by all sorts of brands. There’s certainly still more to shop when it comes to Meta’s VR headset lineup, but you’ll also find deals on VR headsets such as the popular HTC Vive XR Elite. We’ve rounded up some of these deals, as well as some budget options that can help you get in the VR game with headsets that can pair with mobile devices.

  • Feebz 3D VR headset for Android phones —
  • Oivo VR headset for Nintendo Switch —
  • Mighty Rock VR headset —
  • Meta Oculus Quest VR gaming headset —
  • Meta Quest Pro —
  • HTC Vive XR Elite —

