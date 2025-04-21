 Skip to main content
Prices for these popular computer accessories are going up

By
MX Master 3S mouse
Logitech

Logitech has bumped up prices by up to 25% on a bunch of its products, probably because of tariffs on stuff coming in from China. A video breakdown by Cameron Dougherty (via 9to5Mac) shows that around 51% of Logitech’s lineup is feeling the impact, with an average price hike of about 14%.

For instance, the MX Master 3S mouse has increased by $20 to $119.99, the Pro X TKL keyboard shot up from $199.99 to $219.99, and the K400 Plus Wireless Touch keyboard is now $34.99 after a $7 increase (that’s a 25% jump!).

On the bright side, not everything has seen price increases—the MX Ergo mouse and the G703 gaming mouse are still at their old prices. You might even find better deals on Amazon, which could help balance out those hikes.

These price increases come right after Logitech pulled its financial outlook for 2026, thanks to “tariff uncertainty” tied to President Trump’s trade policies. It had originally predicted sales for 2026 to be between $4.53 billion and $4.71 billion, but is still sticking with its 2025 sales forecast.

Experts say Logitech’s pricing often sets the trend for other brands, so we might soon see similar increases from competitors.

In recent weeks, President Trump has announced various tariffs worldwide, leading to much uncertainty worldwide.

Currently, China is facing exceptionally high tariff rates from the Trump administration. These began with a 10% tariff on all imports from China that took effect February 4, 2025, which was then increased by another 10% on March 4.

The tariff situation has escalated significantly, with China now facing up to a 245% tariff on some imports to the United States. This includes a 125% “reciprocal” tariff, a 20% tariff related to the fentanyl crisis, and existing Section 301 tariffs that range from 7.5% to 100% on specific goods.

Unlike other countries that received a 90-day pause on new tariffs above the 10% baseline, China has been excluded from this reprieve. While imports from most other countries maintain the 10% baseline tariff, China’s minimum tariff rate was increased to 145%.

