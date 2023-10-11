 Skip to main content
Get this Canon all-in-one printer for $69 right now

If you’ve been planning to buy a printer, then you should take advantage of the Prime Day deals that Amazon brought back for Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Here’s an affordable but dependable option — the Canon PIXMA TS3520 all-in-one printer for just $69, down from its original price of $80. There’s no assurance that you’ll be able to pocket the $11 in savings if you wait until the last minute of the sale, though, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Canon PIXMA TS3520 all-in-one printer

If you want your computer peripherals to offer multiple functions so that you can save on desk space, then you can’t go wrong with the Canon PIXMA TS3520 all-in-one printer. In addition to printing, the device is also capable of copying and scanning documents, so there’s no need to purchase a standalone copier or scanner. Like the best printers, it’s easy to operate using the simple button panel and its 1.5-inch LCD screen. The Canon PIXMA TS3520 is also a wireless printer, so you can use a Wi-Fi connection to print from your computer or mobile devices, though you also have the option of using a USB connection if you’re fine with cables.

The Canon PIXMA TS3520 is an inkjet printer, and according to our comparison of laser versus inkjet printers, the advantages of the latter over the former include better photo printing, more compact designs, and extra versatility. Our printer buying guide also recommends inkjet printers, particularly all-in-one printers like the Canon PIXMA TS3520, because they can print just about anything.

Amazon’s $69 discount for the Canon PIXMA TS3520 all-in-one printer is one of the most tempting Prime Day printer deals that you can shop right now, as it reduces the printer’s price from $80 to $11. We expect this bargain to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so if you want to get the Canon PIXMA TS3520 all-in-one printer for half its sticker price, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and check out quickly.

