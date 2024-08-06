Proton Pass Plus MSRP $59.88 Score Details “Proton Pass is an open-source password manager with robust free and Plus versions.” Pros Strong security and privacy

Easy access to logins and more

Advanced sharing options

Unlimited free version works across devices

Low prices Cons No family plan

No secure storage

Email support was slow

While you can get by with password managers that are built into browsers and operating systems, it’s more convenient to use a third-party solution that synchronizes account logins between all your devices. Privacy is an important consideration when storing your credentials.

I recently tested Proton Pass, a new password manager that’s available in free and paid versions. You might recognize the name since the company also makes the popular Proton VPN and Proton Mail.

This low-cost, open-source solution sounds intriguing, so I tested its features, ease of use, and customer service to find out if it’s one of the best password managers for you.

Tiers and pricing

Proton makes a very good free password manager that provides an unlimited number of logins and secure notes in two vaults. Since Proton Free syncs across multiple devices, it might be all you need. It’s also handy if you receive an invitation to a shared Proton vault, but don’t already have a paid subscription.

If you want to share passwords and organize your account logins, Proton Pass Plus is a better solution. For $24 per year, you get 10 vaults, link and vault sharing, two-factor authentication (2FA), and dark web monitoring. If you try the $5 monthly plan and like it, it’s best to switch to an annual subscription within four months or you’ll end up paying more for the same features.

Many password managers include cloud storage so you can attach files and images to logins and notes. Proton Pass Plus lacks that feature, but 1GB of encrypted storage is available for free with Proton Drive.

Proton Unlimited bundles Pass Plus with other Proton services like a premium VPN, 500GB of encrypted cloud storage, a secure email client with 15 email accounts, and more. The bundle price is $120 annually, which is $60 off the cost of buying these services separately.

There’s no family plan, so you have to pay for multiple Proton Pass Plus accounts or set some people up with free accounts and share vaults to simplify household account logins.

Proton also offers business accounts with plans starting at $24 annually for each user. Business subscriptions are similar to personal plans, but include administrative features.

Design

Proton Pass installation was easy, starting with the browser extension on my Windows PC. It also supports macOS, Linux, iOS and Android with all major browsers including Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi. The browser extensions have the same features as the desktop apps, so there’s no reason to install them.

The setup instructions guided me to create a free Proton account and a master password before importing passwords. With all my account logins in place, I switched to my iPhone.

For mobile devices, there’s a Proton Pass app. After installing it, I filled in my master password to unlock the vault I created on my computer. The iOS app explained how to enable Proton Pass in Apple Settings.

I moved to my computer again to explore what was possible. I found I needed to fill in my master password more frequently than I liked, so I searched the support center for biometric options. I had to switch on two-factor authentication (2FA) in my Proton account and enter the PIN verification code before I could enable Windows Hello.

Features

I tested the most basic features of a password manager, autofill and cross-platform synchronization. Whether I use Proton Pass as a launcher or visit a website another way, my credentials appear automatically, so I can log in easily.

Autofill worked as expected. I knew sharing required Proton Pass Plus, but I tried anyway. An upgrade message appeared along with a button to do so. I entered my activation code and went on with my testing.

With Proton Pass Plus, sharing is simple. I can create secure links to share individual logins, notes, cards, and aliases with others. I can limit the number of times the link is viewed and set an expiration period. That’s quite similar to 1Password’s robust sharing options.

The extension is designed for quick vault access, but when I wanted to organize, I found the web app to be more convenient. There’s a link in the menu.

While most password managers use folders for organization, Proton Pass Plus has vaults to separate work, hobby, financial, and personal accounts. You can create as many as you’d like and share up to 10 vaults.

Shared links can be viewed by anyone, but a Proton Pass account is required to access a shared vault. A Proton Free account is sufficient to view and edit a vault, so you can share collections of passwords and secure notes with family, friends, and co-workers.

Support

Proton Pass Plus support is via email. If you need help more quickly, you can browse the support center or post in the official Reddit forum. With a low-cost solution, slower customer service is common, but NordPass has live agents ready to help 24 hours a day, every day.

I sent a message about using Proton Pass on my Meta Quest 3 and it took more than a day to receive a reply. With the web app, Proton Pass should work in any modern browser.

Privacy and security

Proton AG, the developer of Proton Pass, is a business. However, its largest shareholder is the Proton Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose “legally binding purpose is to further the advancement of privacy, freedom, and democracy around the world.”

That means Proton Pass should place privacy and security ahead of profits. Proton won’t sell, rent, or share your data to third-party advertisers.

Proton Sentinel combines AI and human analysis for 24/7 protection and escalation of suspicious logins. In most cases, that degree of protection is unnecessary and Sentinel is off by default. Like most other password managers, Proton Pass uses AES-256 end-to-end encryption so your data can’t even be read by Proton employees.

I couldn’t find any record of a security breach at Proton. A good track record and strong encryption should keep your data safe.

Is Proton Pass right for you?

Proton has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try Proton Pass Plus or Proton Unlimited risk-free. The prices are good and security is robust, making this a good password manager. If you choose the bundle, you get a premium VPN and much more.

If you like bundles, Dashlane includes a fast VPN, while the antivirus software solutions from Norton and Bitdefender include password managers.

The free version is also very good, providing unlimited cross-device password management for as long as you want. The only thing lacking is sharing, which requires a subscription. Bitwarden is also open source, and its free version lets you share with one other person.

Overall, Proton Pass is a good low-cost solution, particularly if you use other Proton services. It’s not as full-featured as the more expensive Keeper, but the price is right.