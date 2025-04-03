 Skip to main content
Proton VPN has a brand new Windows app — plus widgets on mobile

Proton

Proton VPN has launched a new Windows app today, redesigning the look and simplifying the experience for users. As common a tool as VPNs are now, they’re still quite complex and it’s common for users to ignore features they’re not familiar with.

With this new redesign, Proton hopes to encourage users to try out advanced features like Kill Switch, port forwarding, and split tunneling. If you’re wondering what these three features do — Kill Switch instantly blocks network traffic if you lose your VPN connection, making sure your IP address isn’t temporarily exposed. Port forwarding helps you securely connect to your home network from another location or give someone else access, and split tunneling lets you choose which apps use your VPN and which don’t.

And that’s just a few of the features available for Proton subscribers — the full list is over 30 features long. With so much to choose from, it’s easy to see why users avoid most of it, so any amount of simplification Proton can manage should be useful. The app now also has a light mode available, so you can match its look to the rest of your PC.

If you haven’t jumped on the VPN bandwagon yet, there are four main benefits to using one:

  • They come with ad-blocking capabilities that both remove annoying ads and protect against trackers and malware
  • You can browse in private by hiding your IP address and encrypting the data your device sends and receives
  • VPNs are a lot faster now, so you can enjoy the benefits without your browser feeling slower
  • You can bypass government restrictions and access the entire internet freely, just as everyone should be able to
Proton VPN home screen widget.
Proton

As well as the Windows app, Proton VPN is also adding widgets to its mobile apps so you can turn on your recent or pinned connections with one tap, rather than opening the app. With your VPN living on your home screen and being instantly accessible, it should help new or forgetful users remember to turn it on before they browse — I know I’ve forgotten to turn mine on plenty of times.

You might notice that the iOS app has a new home screen too, making similar improvements to help users access their favorite connections more quickly and easily.

