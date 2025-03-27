Vivaldi boosts privacy by adding a VPN right in your browser

Vivaldi, a Norwegian-based browser that focuses on customization, has joined forces with Proton. From today, the latest version of Vivaldi has Proton VPN built right into the browser, giving users access to a secure and privacy-focused VPN service without any extra downloads.

Proton, the Swiss company best known for its email service, Proton Mail, delivers end-to-end encrypted services for consumers and professionals who prioritize privacy. The partnership is another move by European companies to provide European alternatives to big tech services, with Vivaldi CEO commenting:

“We’re both European companies, proudly outside the orbit of Silicon Valley’s extractive playbook or China’s state-driven oversight. We don’t believe your personal data should be a bargaining chip.”

He also notes that users are “waking up” and choosing to prioritize privacy rather than participate in exploitative tech monopolies. If that sounds like you, Vivaldi is one of the browser alternatives to consider.

While Google Chrome watches, collects, and sells just about every movement you make on its browser, Vivaldi promises to collect nothing. Your data is stored on your device in an encrypted folder that Vivaldi can’t access.

And there’s really no need to give Google that data. Sometimes, you can make the argument that you’re paying for a service in data rather than out of your pocket — so instead of paying for a private email service as good as Gmail, you can use Gmail for free in exchange for sharing your data.

Some people think that deal is fair, others don’t. But either way, that argument doesn’t really work here — because privacy-focused browsers are free to use, too. So, you can choose to enrich Google for no personal gain, or you can choose to do what’s best for yourself instead.

And to sweeten the deal, Vivaldi has some pretty cool customization features to choose from, too. Or if you want to consider a range of options, there are plenty of other Google Chrome alternatives to choose from.