Proton VPN vs. Mullvad: Which is the best open-source VPN?

Proton VPN Plus and Mullvad websites appear in a split-screen on a PC monitor.
Proton VPN Plus and Mullvad websites appear in a split-screen on a PC monitor. Alan Truly / Digital Trends

Open-source software is exploding in popularity and even virtual private networks (VPNs) share code for transparency. With over 100 million open-source developers contributing to the community, there’s an improved chance to find bugs and patch vulnerabilities.

Proton VPN and Mullvad are among the best VPNs available, and both are open-source solutions. You can browse the code used in Proton VPN and Mullvad on GitHub to check that there isn’t any secret logging or undisclosed data collection.

Transparency is important, but you also want a fast VPN that’s easy to use and unblocks content worldwide while protecting your privacy. Let’s compare Proton VPN and Mullvad to find out which offers the features you need at the best price.

Specs

Proton VPN Mullvad
Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android
Devices 10 5
Support 24/7 Live Chat Email
Free version? Yes No

Tiers and pricing

Proton VPN Plus prices are affordable and there aren't big increases on renewal.
Proton VPN Plus prices are affordable and there aren’t big increases upon renewal. Digital Trends

Proton VPN has a great free version with few limitations. In fact, it’s one of the best free VPNs available. There’s no restrictions on data use or connection time. However, Proton Free only has servers in the U.S., the Netherlands, and Japan. If you want to stream geo-blocked content from other countries, you’ll have to subscribe.

Proton VPN has monthly, annual, and two-year subscription plans, with longer terms offering the best value. Proton lists the equivalent monthly fee, but the total fee is due in advance. The two-year plan is $108 ($4.50 per month) and a one-year subscription costs $60 ($5 each month).

If your need for a VPN varies, Proton VPN offers a $10 monthly plan. At this rate, six months of service costs as much as an annual subscription, so only choose this for occasional use.

A Proton VPN subscription is worthwhile since it unlocks access to over 110 countries and less-crowded servers. When you pay, you can use advanced features like secure core servers that double-hop across two servers for added privacy protection.

Mullvad VPN costs 5 euros per month and has since 2009.
Mullvad VPN costs 5 euros per month and has since 2009. Mullvad

Mullvad doesn’t offer a free tier and there’s only one option for subscribing: five euros monthly. That’s currently $5.27 in U.S. dollars, though it varies based on the international exchange rate.

That means Mullvad’s monthly subscription costs about the same as Proton’s annual plan and is almost as inexpensive as the two-year plan. But money isn’t the only important detail when selecting a VPN.

Features

I measured great download speeds even when connecting to a server on a tiny, distant island.
I measured great download speeds even when connecting to a server on a tiny, distant island. Digital Trends

A fast connection is essential if you use a VPN for streaming, torrenting, or web apps. With Proton VPN Plus, the paid version, I enjoyed robust and quick connection speeds worldwide. Proton VPN Plus is as fast NordVPN and offers better long-term prices.

Nearby locations exceeded 50% of my native download rate while fully protected by Proton VPN Plus. When connecting to a server on the other side of the planet, Speedtest.net reported 255 Mbps downloads which is about a quarter my normal speed, but fast enough.

In my Mullvad tests, the connection was reliable, but speeds varied by location and I spent more time trying different servers to maximize throughput. I got quick 521 Mbps downloads from a nearby server in New York, and fast 264 to 432 Mbps speeds for European countries.

I enjoyed good upload and download speeds with a nearby Mullvad VPN server.
I enjoyed good upload and download speeds with a nearby Mullvad VPN server. Digital Trends

Distant servers are slower for any VPN and I wasn’t disappointed by 24 Mbps downloads for Australia. However, Mullvad was unusually slow when I picked a server in Canada (where I live), managing just 149 Mbps for downloads.

While Proton VPN Plus offers consistently fast speeds, Mullvad’s coverage is a little spotty. Proton also offers more features and advanced options to fine-tune your connection.

I installed the Proton VPN Windows app and browser extension, which operate independently. I can quickly connect without leaving the browser while other apps access the internet unprotected, but at full speed. While I can achieve a similar effect with the split-tunneling feature available in both Proton VPN Plus and Mullvad, Proton’s browser extension is more convenient when browsing the web.

Support

Live chat is available 15 hours a day for Proton VPN Plus subscribers.
Live chat is available 24 hours a day for Proton VPN Plus subscribers. Digital Trends

Proton VPN Plus offers 24/7 live chat support, something that’s important for anyone new to VPN usage. Within a few minutes, I can get quick answers about how to use the app, learn unfamiliar terminology, or get assistance with account issues.

Mullvad isn’t bad, but email support takes much longer. I waited about eight hours for a reply to a question about its malware blocker. In this case, it wasn’t an urgent questio,n so the delay wasn’t a problem.

Still, Proton is much more responsive when you are in a hurry for support.

Privacy and security

Both companies have excellent privacy records, good transparency, and no significant security breaches. Proton VPN and Mullvad aren’t the only open-source VPN, but they do stand out as leaders in privacy protection.

Proton is located in Switzerland, which isn’t part of any intelligence alliances. Mullvad is based in Sweden, so it’s subject to Fourteen Eyes requests.

However, legal requests for data don’t matter if there’s nothing to share. Neither company keeps logs, as verified by independent audits.

Still, Mullvad goes a bit further, allowing users to maintain total anonymity while accessing its VPN service.

An email address isn’t needed to set up a Mullvad account and customers can pay with Bitcoin or cash to avoid financial tracking. Proton also accepts Bitcoin and cash, but an email address is required to create an account.

Proton VPN and Mullvad are equally secure, but the latter offers the ultimate in privacy. To Mullvad, I’m just a number, which is exactly what I want from a VPN.

Which VPN is right for you?

Proton VPN and Mullvad are excellent VPN services, with each scoring 4.5 out of 5 stars in my hands-on reviews. That makes choosing between them difficult. However, some key distinctions can help you decide which offers the most value.

Mullvad lets you use its VPN with total anonymity. The company doesn’t know your email address and if you pay in Bitcoin or cash, your financial data is also anonymous.

Mullvad’s monthly fee is about half that of Proton VPN Plus. To beat Mullvad’s price, you’ll need a two-year subscription to Proton VPN Plus, which must be paid in advance. If you only need privacy protection occasionally, Mullvad offers more value.

On the other hand, Proton VPN Plus offers consistently fast speeds worldwide, more advanced options, and quicker responses to customer service requests. Overall, Proton VPN Plus is a better choice and one of the top picks for the best VPN service.

