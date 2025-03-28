 Skip to main content
Proton VPN vs. NymVPN: which multi-hop service is the most secure?

Proton VPN and NymVPN websites are open in a split-screen.
Proton VPN and NymVPN websites are open in a split-screen. Alan Truly / Digital Trends

When you need to ensure utmost security, choosing one of the best VPNs will help keep your online activity private. Still, a hacked server can compromise data, and sophisticated AI approaches make tracking your digital footprint easier than ever.

That’s why some virtual private networks (VPNs) offer multi-hop technology and other security measures to disguise your traffic by routing it through two or more encrypted tunnels.

I recently reviewed Proton VPN and NymVPN and explored how each offers extra privacy with multi-server connections to hide my identity and online activity.

Specs

Proton VPN NymVPN
Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android
Devices 10 (individual), 60 (family) 10
Support Live chat 15 hours daily, email Live chat on weekdays
Free version? Yes No

Tiers and pricing

Proton VPN offers the best deals on longer subscriptions.
Proton VPN offers the best deals on longer subscriptions. Proton VPN

Proton VPN offers several service tiers, including one of the best free VPNs you can download. It’s fast, has no data limit, and is ad-free. The only downside is that Proton Free automatically selects the server location, which probably won’t be where you find your favorite streaming videos.

Paid Proton VPN subscriptions cost as little as $4 monthly if you pay for two years of service in advance. An annual plan has an average monthly cost of $5. If you pay for one month at a time, it’s $10 — twice as much.

Proton bundles cost significantly more, but add Proton Pass, Proton Mail, and Proton Drive. However, it makes sense if you already use those popular services.

NymVPN offers three subscription options and the two-year plan offers the most savings.
NymVPN offers three subscription options, and the two-year plan offers the most savings. NymVPN

By comparison, NymVPN is more expensive. The best deal comes with a two-year subscription with an average monthly cost of $5. The annual plan increases that to $7 each month, and the monthly fee is $13.

While those prices seem high, NymVPN is a different kind of VPN that secures your privacy with a decentralized network that uses advanced encryption techniques. Those details could be crucial if you suspect hackers or spies are targeting you.

Features

The 2025 Proton VPN extension was very fast reaching 96 percent of my native download speed.
The 2025 Proton VPN extension was very fast, reaching 96 percent of my native 900 Mbps download speed. Digital Trends

Proton VPN has a massive network of servers worldwide and is one of the fastest streaming VPNs available. Even the free servers reached 74% of my native Ethernet speed.

With a paid subscription, I measured downloads of up to 96% native speed when connected to a local server. Proton VPN protected my privacy with almost no bandwidth loss while connected to a single server using standard encryption.

NymVPN was fastest when I chose a U.S. entry and a Netherlands exit.
NymVPN was fastest when I chose a U.S. entry and a Netherlands exit. Digital Trends

NymVPN doesn’t offer a single-server mode. At a minimum, traffic passes through two servers, which affects performance. I tested various combinations of entry and exit points, testing various server locations.

The best download speed I measured came with a local entry point and an exit in the Netherlands. NymVPN’s two-hop VPN connection reduced my bandwidth by 65%.

Proton VPN's SecureCore feature ensures more privacy but reduces speed.
Proton VPN’s SecureCore feature ensures more privacy but reduces speed. Digital Trends

For a fair comparison, I switched to Proton VPN’s SecureCore, which creates nested tunnels, a two-hop system similar to NymVPN’s fastest connection. With Proton VPN entering via Iceland and exiting SecureCore servers in Canada, I measured a similar drop in performance, cutting speed by 63%.

NymVPN also has a five-hop mode to ensure no spying is possible even with sophisticated techniques or hacker servers. That takes such a toll on download rates that my PC couldn’t load a web search or a web-based email client.

From right: native mobile speed, NymVPN set to anonymous mode, and speed with five hops.
From right: native mobile speed, NymVPN set to anonymous mode, and speed with five hops. Digital Trends

Windows runs myriad network tasks in the background, so I tested on my iPhone, which is less demanding. Message and email apps worked, albeit slowly. I was able to run a simple speed test and measured a 94% loss in performance. NymVPN notes this mode is best for payments, email, and messages.

Support

Live chat is available 15 hours a day for Proton VPN subscribers.
Live chat is available 15 hours a day for Proton VPN subscribers. Digital Trends

Proton VPN offers live chat 15 hours daily from midnight to 3 p.m. PT, which works but isn’t ideal for Americans. Proton is based in Switzerland, a much different time zone.

NymVPN also has a Swiss headquarters, but live chat is open weekdays from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. PT. That’s better for an evening or early morning but not midday.

NymVPN's live chat was friendly and shared links and images to help explain.
NymVPN’s live chat was friendly and shared links and images to help explain. Digital Trends

Live chat is the best way to get personal service. However, both companies offer a searchable list of guides so you can help yourself. If you can’t find a solution and live chat isn’t available, you can create a support ticket to get assistance via email.

Privacy and security

CERN scientists created Proton Mail to ensure private communication for all. Proton VPN continues to support that ideal with free access and premium subscription services. You can create a Proton account without an email address and pay with cryptocurrency to stay anonymous.

NymVPN is based on the concept of a mixnet based on decentralized servers to ensure anonymity, privacy, and security. As with Proton, you can create a NymVPN account without email and pay with cryptocurrency, keeping your identity hidden.

Both companies have passed independent security audits to verify the no-logging claim and confirm security meets high standards.

Which multi-hop VPN is right for you?

I use a VPN to unlock global content and check international pricing, so I need quick internet speed and more control of my VPN connection. Proton VPN is a full-featured VPN with split-tunneling, malware blocking, and a two-hop mode using high-security servers. That’s probably enough for most people.

If you’re connecting from a location known for censorship or require absolute secrecy for your work, the added protection of NymVPN’s Anonymous mode could be essential.

Overall, I favor Proton VPN. It’s one of the fastest and best VPNs available, and there’s an option for enhanced privacy when I need it.

