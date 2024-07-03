 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A surprising new competitor to Google Docs just made its debut

By
Preview of Proton Docs.
Proton

Proton, known for its popular email client, has always made it clear that it takes user privacy seriously. And that’s the defining feature of a new piece of software in its lineup calle dProton Docs, which the company announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

The latest addition launching today promises to push the envelope and encrypt the file, cursor movements, and keystrokes.

Recommended Videos

Proton Docs (found inside Proton Drive) has the features you would find in Google Docs, such as the formatting toolbar at the top, rich text options, file names, paths, commenting, multimedia support, white pages, and live indicators to see who is also looking at the file. Proton Docs will also support file types such as Microsoft .docx and the option to add images. Inviting others to work on the file is possible, but if they lack a Proton account, they will be encouraged to create one since link-based sharing is not supported.

Proton now has another jewel in its crown to help users feel that their data and files are safe using end-to-end encryption (E2EE). However, Proton Docs is not yet available as a standalone app; it is only available online. There is no information about when the app will launch or what operating systems are needed. But there is hope that an app will arrive (Proton Drive was first available only through your web browser, with the app coming later).

This launch comes only a few weeks after the company debuted some improved sharing features in Proton Drive. It’s not open-source yet, but Proton confirms it will be soon so users can check their security claims. The acquisition of Standard Notes did play an essential role in the creation of Proton Docs since it was a joint project with the team from Standard Notes.

You can use the free tier without restriction until you hit the 5GB limit; after that, you must upgrade to a paid account. Google Docs remains the more popular choice for the time being, but we’ll see how much of a dent Proton Docs will make in future comparisons.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
The CPU cooler to end all CPU coolers
The Notua NF-A14x25r G2 140mm round-frame case fan showcased at Computex 2024.

The Noctua NH-D15 is an iconic product in the PC enthusiast community and a top recommendation if you are looking for the best CPU air cooler. And now, the Austrian cooling solutions giant has finally released its eagerly awaited successor.

Recently showcased at Computex 2024, the new NH-D15 G2 is said to offer significant improvements in cooling efficiency, noise reduction, and overall design, making it suitable for both gamers and professionals.

Read more
Best Buy is selling this Lenovo Chromebook for $229 during 4th of July sales
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook product image.

While some of the best laptops on the market can play the latest AAA games, that's often way too much power for most folks, and they often cost an arm and a leg. Add to that the fact that Windows 11 likes to take a chunk out of the RAM to run, and you start running into issues where even budget-oriented laptops are quite expensive to stay above a minimum specification bar. Luckily, there is a solution in the form of Chromebooks, which run their own, more lightweight operating system, so you can get some really great stuff for cheap. In fact, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i is currently on sale at Best Buy for the 4th of July, and it's going for just$229 rather than the usual $349 that it usually costs.

 Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook
Because ChromeOS is a lot lighter than Windows, it means that Chromebooks like the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i can get away with having lower-end specs, such as with the Intel N100 CPU. It's a lower-end processor that wouldn't work well for a regular laptop, but this Chromebook will handle most day-to-day and general-use tasks without too much hassle. Granted, the 4GB of RAM is a bit on the lower end, even for a Chromebook, but it's not as debilitating, and you'll still get some pretty good use out of it. That said, the 64GB of storage is very low, and you'll likely have to supplement it with one of these external hard drive deals, if you don't have one already.

Read more
Best 3D printer deals: Start printing at home for $159
best 3d printer deals featured image

There are a ton of great applications for 3D printing, whether it's just for fun and to make minis and models for you D&D party, to making large parts of a custom and gear for cosplay, or you could even use it to make basic things like shelves for around the house. Whatever it is, there are a lot of great options for 3D printers, and with such a boom in the market recently, you don't have to grab the best 3D printers to get something that's actually quite solid. Of course, you may want to steer away from 3D print a cheesecake.
Either way, there are a ton of great 3D printer deals you can take advantage of, which is why we've gone out and found some of our favorites and compiled them for you below. Amazon deals, Best Buy deals and Walmart deals are the most common retailers to find discounted 3D printers, but we've found a few deals direct from the manufacturers.

Creality Ender-2 Pro — $159, was $179

Read more