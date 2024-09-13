 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The PS5 Pro is packing GPU tech that no PC has

By
The PS5 disassembled on a table.
Sony

It’s been easy to write off the PS5 Pro given its $700 price tag — even if that price is worth it for the hardware inside — but PC gamers have a new reason to pay attention to Sony’s console. According to Sony’s Mark Cerny, the chief architect behind the PS5 and PS5 Pro, the updated console features ray tracing tech that “no other AMD GPUs” use yet.

Cerny’s comment comes from an interview with CNET, where the engineer hinted at the hardware at work inside the PS5 Pro. Although Cerny didn’t make any commitments to a specific architecture, he says that the ray tracing features in the PS5 Pro were created as part of the next step in AMD’s road map, and that even GPUs as powerful as the RX 7900 XTX don’t have those features yet. It’s hard to say what those features are — Cerny didn’t — but it looks like Sony will have something of an exclusive on AMD’s next-gen ray tracing tech.

Recommended Videos

Even more interesting, Cerny says Sony “motivated the development” of this tech. That might be just some wishful thinking, as Cerny has said in the past that he believes Sony’s consoles have paved the way for PC gaming tech, but it’s an interesting note nonetheless.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Given that these features were part of AMD’s road map, Cerny is presumably talking about the ray tracing features that will be available in upcoming RDNA 4 GPUs. Although AMD has confirmed it’s working on these graphics cards, it has yet to provide a release date. Cerny’s wording is important, too. The engineer says that the PS5 Pro uses “new advanced ray tracing feature sets,” not that it’s packing new hardware.

Sony says the GPU inside the PS5 Pro is about 1.67x faster than that of the base PS5, but it hasn’t confirmed what architecture the graphics are using. The base PS5 uses the RDNA 2 architecture, which has significantly slower ray tracing performance than the latest RDNA 3 architecture. The RDNA 3 architecture, combined with some new features built for next-gen AMD graphics cards, could give Sony the bump in ray tracing that it’s claiming.

Although exciting for both PC and console gamers, ray tracing on consoles still isn’t practical in many cases. AMD is powering both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, while Nvidia’s latest graphics cards dominate when it comes to ray tracing. Maybe the latest features from AMD will change that, but we won’t know until the PS5 Pro is here on November 7.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Sony is convinced the PS4 somehow made PC gaming better
A mini PC sitting in front of the PS5.

It's hard to dispute that PC gaming leads gaming as a whole from a technology standpoint, but Sony disagrees. Mark Cerny, lead architect for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PS5, says that Sony's consoles occasionally show "the way for the larger industry" in a recent interview with Gamesindustry.biz.

"I like to think that occasionally we’re even showing the way for the larger industry, and that our efforts end up benefiting those gaming on PC as well," Cerny said. "It’s a tech-heavy example, but on PS4, we had very efficient GPU interfaces, and that may well have spurred DirectX to become more efficient in response."

Read more
PC gaming has an efficiency problem
The Ryzen 5 7600X sitting among thermal paste and RAM.

It's the word PC executives love to say and PC gamers hate to hear: efficiency. I wouldn't blame you if you plug your ears every time there's a "performance per watt" metric, or when AMD, Nvidia, and Intel start going on about the efficiency of their hardware. But efficiency is important in your gaming PC, and it's a problem facing PC gaming as a whole.

No, the components themselves don't have an efficiency problem. In fact, recent hardware -- particularly from AMD and Nvidia -- is some of the most efficient hardware we've seen in years. But PC gamers have a problem dealing with efficiency and leveraging it for a better gaming experience, and PC executives have a problem communicating why it's so important.
Poor communication

Read more
How this potential CPU might embarrass the PS5
AMD CEO Lisa Su holding an APU chip.

AMD's rumored Zen 5 laptop chips look very powerful, at least if you believe a recent post on the Chiphell forums (via VideoCardz). The APUs, code-named Strix Halo, are said to come with 40 Compute Units (CUs) of AMD's RDNA 3.5 graphics architecture, which is more than what you'll find in the PlayStation 5.

According to the post, AMD is prepping two variants. One is supposedly a 16-core model packing 40 CUs for the GPU, while the other is a 12-core model with 32 CUs. The poster also shared performance estimates for these chips, showing the chip with 40 CUs performing about as well as an RTX 4060 Ti desktop GPU in 3DMark Time Spy.

Read more