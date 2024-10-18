 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Qualcomm just squashed its own desktop ambitions

By
Qualcomm's CEO presenting Snapdragon X Elite CPUs at Computex 2024.
Qualcomm

Qualcomm has been on a tear with its Snapdragon X Elite CPUs in Copilot+ laptops, but the company is struggling to expand beyond the initial lineup. Just days after the first orders arrived, Qualcomm has abruptly canceled its Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows and promised refunds to developers who had ordered the mini PC.

We first heard about the Snapdragon Dev Kit in May, when Qualcomm announced it alongside the release of Copilot+ laptops. It was a part of Qualcomm’s ambitions on desktop Windows PCs, and Windows PCs more broadly, as it would allow developers to toy around with the most powerful Snapdragon X Elite CPU available — the X1E-00-1DE, which isn’t available on any consumer device and has over 100 watts of power at its disposal.

Recommended Videos

May turned into June, and finally, in July, orders for the kit went live with retailer Arrow. YouTuber Jeff Geerling placed an order then, with promised that the dev kit would show up the next day. It didn’t. The shipping timeline slipped into September, and it looks like Geerling was one of the first to get a dev kit at all. Just two weeks after getting the device, Geerling received an email from Arrow:

“The Developer Kit product comprehensively has not met our usual standards of excellence and so we are reaching out to let you know that, unfortunately, we have made the decision to pause this product and the support of it, indefinitely.”

In the comments, multiple users said they received the same email on the same day, or within a few days of, the dev kit showing up in the mail. Geerling already had a chance to test out the dev kit and found it surprisingly capable, though disappointing as a developer-only product. The intent of a developer kit like this is to give hardware to software developers in order to make apps for Windows on Arm as Qualcomm tries to court developers to bring apps from x86 over to Arm.

Snapdragon X Elite Dev Kit: The CoPilot-est PC, tested

It’s not clear why Qualcomm made the move. In June, the company made it clear that it has ambitions far beyond laptops, and the developer kit was a step in that direction. Maybe Qualcomm struggled to get its chips under control in a high-performance setting, or perhaps the cost of producing the kit wasn’t worth it to the company. Regardless of the reason, the cancellation is a major setback for the company.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Copilot+ PCs have a secret skill that’s hardly been talked about
The Surface Laptop shown in front of a Copilot+ sign.

The first Copilot+ PCs hit the shelves a few days ago and the initial tests are showing interesting results. While some of the obvious performance and battery life claims are being tested, one early tester found that the Arm laptops are impressive in one area that hardly anyone is talking about, including Microsoft.

According to the TechTablets YouTube channel, the Snapdragon X Elite chip on the Asus Vivobook S 15 can achieve almost identical performance running on battery as it can while plugged in.

Read more
These new chips could be good news for Copilot+ PCs
The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus

The first Copilot+ laptops are already out, powered by Qualcomm's impressive new Snapdragon X chip. The first batch of reviews were delayed, and early impressions have observed the hits and misses of the current chips. But a new leak tells us that Qualcomm might have another ace up its sleeve, and there may be hope for these Arm-based Copilot+ PCs yet. What's new? There might be more models of the chip than what we've been privy to so far.

So far, we've seen reviews of the Asus Vivobook S 15, but that's just one of several chips that fall under the Snapdragon X Elite umbrella. According to files for the Adreno GPU driver, there may be not just six, but 10 different models of the Snapdragon X -- and three of those are Plus chips, which we've previously only seen one of.

Read more
3 important ways gaming on Arm PCs just got better
Gaming on a laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite chip

While the current selection of Copilot+ PCs aren't focused on gaming, Microsoft has expressed strong confidence in the potential of gaming on Arm-based PCs.

With the launch of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite platform, the tech giant highlighted several improvements and initiatives aimed at enhancing the gaming experience on the platform, particularly with the Copilot+ PCs coming soon. These advancements include optimizations through Microsoft's "Prism" technology, automatic super resolution, and enhanced anti-cheat software compatibility, all of which address some of the long-standing challenges faced by Arm-based systems in the gaming sector.

Read more