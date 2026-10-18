Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow review: I skipped the BenQ tax and found a new favorite

Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow MSRP $49.99 Score Details “Premium lighting with peasant pricing” Pros Bright, even, glare-free illumination

CRI 95, adjustable front lighting

Intuitive, responsive wireless remote

Subtle warm-white ambient backlighting

Premium build, easy installation Cons No automatic brightness adjustment

Limited brightness and temperature control

No adjustable rear lighting

Quick recap

I’ve spent enough time tweaking my desk setup to know that the difference between a functional workspace and one that makes me want to sit down and get things done can come down to surprisingly small details. The lighting is one of them. Enter the Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow. This 51cm monitor light bar promises to illuminate your desk, add a little ambient glow, and keep things tidy without turning your workspace into a cable-management crime scene. After using it for over two months across a single-monitor setup and my usual triple-monitor arrangement, I’m convinced Quntis has something rather good on its hands.

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At $49.99 on Amazon, the Glow gets the fundamentals right. The front light is bright and evenly distributed, the asymmetrical optical design avoids distracting screen reflections, and the adjustable colour temperature makes it easy to tailor the lighting to different working conditions. The wireless control puck is the real star, letting me adjust brightness without nudging the light bar out of position. There’s also rear ambient lighting, a premium-feeling finish, and a mounting mechanism that stayed put even when I adjusted my monitor’s height.

It isn’t perfect. There’s no automatic brightness sensor, the brightness and colour-temperature controls could offer more adjustment levels, and the mounting arrangement rules out placing a typical webcam directly above the monitor. But here’s the kicker: having used the considerably more expensive BenQ ScreenBar Pro, I’d say the Quntis gets remarkably close to that experience for roughly a quarter of the price. It doesn’t replace every premium feature, but for most people, it doesn’t need to.

Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow specifications: A peek at the innards

Light bar length 51 cm (20.1 inches or 1.67 ft) Lighting type Front task lighting + rear ambient backlighting Front LEDs 88 LEDs Rear LEDs 48 LEDs Colour Rendering Index (CRI) Ra 95 Colour temperature 3000K–6500K Brightness control Adjustable front-light brightness with stepless dimming Lighting modes Front light, rear backlight, or both Controls Wireless 2.4GHz remote control puck Backlight options Standard warm white backlight Rear backlight controls On/off only Mounting mechanism Adjustable sliding weighted clip Monitor compatibility Designed for flat and curved monitors Power input USB-C (5V/1.5A or higher required) Remote control power 3x AA batteries Colour options Gray, White, Pink Warranty 1 year (manufacturer-listed)

Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow design and installation: Clean, simple, and surprisingly premium

The Glow is a fairly straightforward piece of hardware: a long light bar, a weighted mounting clip, and a wireless control puck. Yet Quntis has done enough with the design to make it feel more premium than its price suggests.

I previously used a cheaper Quntis light bar without a remote, and the difference in build quality is noticeable. That older model felt rather average, whereas the Glow has a more refined finish and feels much more at home in a carefully put-together workspace. The gray version I’ve tested looks understated without being boring, and the light bar doesn’t draw unnecessary attention once mounted.

Installation is refreshingly painless, too. The sliding weighted clip accommodates different monitor designs, and Quntis says the mechanism supports both flat and curved displays. In my testing, it worked well with a 32-inch LG monitor and a separate 27-inch LG display. More importantly, it stayed securely in place, even when I adjusted the height of my monitor. No slipping, no constant repositioning, and no need to treat the light bar like a particularly delicate houseplant.

The cable is also easy to route alongside the other monitor cables, helping maintain a tidy desk. There is one practical limitation, though: the Glow occupies the space where a conventional webcam would typically sit. If video calls are a regular part of the workday, check the mounting arrangement carefully before buying. Unlike some premium alternatives that offer dedicated webcam accessories, the Quntis leaves little room for a typical camera mounted directly above the display.

Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow lighting performance: Bright without the screen reflections

A monitor light bar has one primary job: illuminate the desk without shining unwanted light into the user’s eyes or reflecting off the display. The Glow handles this well. Its front lighting uses an asymmetrical optical design intended to direct illumination towards the desk rather than back onto the screen. In everyday use, that translates into bright, evenly distributed light across my workspace, without noticeable glare or distracting reflections on the monitor.

The difference is particularly welcome when working in a darker room. I tend to keep the Glow switched on for most of my workday, and the additional illumination makes it easier to see my keyboard and surrounding desk without relying on its RGB lighting. It also makes the workspace feel more deliberately lit rather than leaving the monitor as the only bright object in an otherwise dark room.

This matters because a bright display surrounded by dark surroundings can create an uncomfortable contrast. Adding some light to the desk and nearby environment can make that transition feel less stark. Obviously, it isn’t a magic cure for eye strain, and a light bar won’t compensate for poor posture or a lack of breaks, but the Glow creates a more comfortable lighting environment for extended work sessions.

The colour-temperature adjustment is another useful addition. The range runs from 3000K warm light to 6500K cooler daylight, allowing users to tailor the illumination to their preferences. I generally gravitate towards the warmer setting, which feels more inviting in the evening, although the standard and cooler options are useful when I want a different look.

CRI 95 explained: More than just a number

Quntis also advertises a CRI rating of 95. That might look like another spec designed to make a product box look impressive, but it has a practical purpose.

The Colour Rendering Index measures how faithfully a light source renders colours compared with a reference source. A higher CRI generally means colours on objects illuminated by the light appear more natural, rather than washed out or oddly tinted. For a desk light, that’s a welcome quality when working with printed documents, handling physical products, or simply trying to make a workspace feel less like an interrogation room.

Of course, CRI 95 doesn’t magically turn the Glow into a professional colour-grading lamp, nor does it improve the colour accuracy of the monitor itself. Those are separate considerations. What it does offer is a solid foundation for everyday desk illumination, complemented by adjustable white colour temperature.

Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow triple-monitor test: Surprisingly well-behaved

Most monitor light bars are designed to illuminate the workspace around a single display. That’s perfectly reasonable, but I wanted to see how the Glow would behave in my triple-monitor setup. My primary display is a 32-inch LG monitor positioned between a 27-inch gaming monitor on the left and a 27-inch monitor mounted vertically on the right. The Quntis sits on the central display, illuminating the desk while the other two screens handle their usual duties.

The good news is that I noticed very little light spill onto the side monitors. Neither display became distracting, and I didn’t encounter any obvious reflections that interfered with viewing content. The light bar blended into the setup as naturally as any other monitor accessory should.

That’s not to say every triple-monitor arrangement will produce the same results. Monitor angles, positioning, desk depth, and surrounding lighting can all influence how light falls across a workspace. I wouldn’t buy the Glow specifically for a multi-monitor setup based on my experience alone.

Still, if a three-display arrangement is already part of the plan, it’s reassuring to know that the light bar didn’t turn my side screens into accidental light reflectors. There isn’t a special benefit to using it with three monitors, either. It simply does its job without becoming another distraction. And honestly, that’s exactly what I wanted.

Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow rear lighting: More workstation, less gaming battlestation

The Glow’s rear ambient lighting adds a warm-white glow behind the monitor, softening the transition between the display and the wall. It won’t replace a dedicated desk lamp or light up the entire room, but that’s not the point. Think of it as a subtle finishing touch for the setup rather than a second task light. There’s no brightness or colour adjustment here, either; the backlight simply switches on or off.

How effective it looks depends on the distance between the monitor and the wall. Position the display reasonably close, and the light spreads nicely, adding depth to the setup. Move it farther away, and the effect becomes less pronounced. As a gamer, I’d naturally enjoy colourful gradients glowing behind my monitor, but I also appreciate the Glow’s more restrained, work-focused aesthetic, especially during late-night sessions. The fixed warm-white backlight keeps things simple, complementing the adjustable front light without turning the desk into a budget nightclub.

Rather than treating RGB as a missing feature, I’d consider it a choice between two lighting styles: understated and work-oriented, or colourful and gaming-friendly.

That being said, if RGB is non-negotiable, Quntis offers an RGB-backlight variant at the same price. What’s more, is that the Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow is also available in Gray, White, and Pink, so there is some room to match the rest of the setup.

The wireless remote is the real MVP

If there’s one feature that makes the Glow particularly enjoyable to use, it’s the wireless control puck.

You see, touching a mounted light bar to adjust its brightness can cause it to move slightly. That might sound trivial, but it’s irritating when the bar has been carefully positioned, and the last thing needed is another round of adjustments. This one avoids this entirely by putting the controls on a separate wireless puck.

The controls are responsive and intuitive, with dedicated buttons for power, brightness, and colour temperature. Users can adjust the lighting without reaching over the monitor, and the remote’s illuminated controls are handy in a dark room. Quntis also supports stepless adjustment through long presses, giving users a way to fine-tune the brightness and colour temperature.

After two months, I haven’t encountered connectivity issues or other annoying quirks. The experience has been seamless, and I genuinely appreciate not having to touch the light bar itself. It’s one of those features that sounds unremarkable until it becomes part of the everyday workflow.

There is one omission I wish Quntis had addressed: automatic brightness adjustment. The room isn’t equally bright throughout the day, and having a sensor that adjusts the light accordingly would make the Glow even more convenient. The manual controls work well, but an automatic option would reduce the need to keep adjusting settings as ambient light changes. Also, the available adjustment levels could also be more granular. Thankfully, neither issue ruins the experience, but yeah, both would make a good product even better.

Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow vs. BenQ ScreenBar Pro

Having used the BenQ ScreenBar Pro previously, I can appreciate why it commands a premium. It offers automatic lighting features, refined controls, and a well-engineered mounting system. BenQ also specifies CRI Ra95, along with a colour-fidelity rating of Rf96 or higher for the ScreenBar Pro.

To be fair, the Quntis gets surprisingly close in the areas that matter most to me: useful front illumination, adjustable colour temperature, rear lighting, and easy day-to-day control. The wireless puck is particularly good, and the overall experience feels far more premium than the price might suggest.

Of course, the BenQ remains the more sophisticated option, particularly for people who value automatic brightness adjustment and a more feature-rich lighting system. But at a quarter of the price, the Quntis makes a compelling case for anyone who wants good monitor lighting without spending several times as much.

Should you buy

The Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow is one of those desk accessories that quietly earns its place. It won’t transform the monitor, make the computer faster, or unlock a secret productivity mode. Instead, it makes the workspace more comfortable and convenient to use, which is precisely what a monitor light bar should do.

Bright, even front lighting, adjustable colour temperature, a subtle warm-white rear glow, and excellent wireless controls make it easy to recommend. The CRI 95 rating is another welcome addition, while the secure mounting mechanism and clean design help it feel more expensive than it is. My triple-monitor testing also revealed minimal light spill onto the side displays, although results will naturally vary between setups.

The lack of automatic brightness adjustment is its biggest omission, while the webcam placement is worth considering before buying. Neither, however, outweighs the value on offer. At $49.99 on Amazon, the Quntis delivers roughly 90% of the experience I enjoyed with the BenQ ScreenBar Pro at around a quarter of the price. The BenQ remains the more premium option, but the Quntis makes a compelling case for keeping that extra cash. Turns out, a brighter desk doesn’t need a brighter credit-card bill.

Why not try?

BenQ ScreenBar Pro

The BenQ ScreenBar Pro is worth considering for buyers who want more automation and a premium feature set. It offers a motion sensor, broad desk illumination, and refined lighting controls. It costs considerably more than the Quntis, but its automatic features can be useful for people who want their workspace lighting to adjust with minimal intervention.

Baseus i-Wok Series Monitor Light

The Baseus i-Wok Monitor Light Bar is a solid alternative for buyers who want a minimalist desk light without spending much. Its aluminium body feels premium, while touch controls handle power, brightness, and three colour-temperature settings. The adjustable mount also accommodates flat and curved monitors. However, its feature set is fairly basic, and it lacks a wireless remote or automatic brightness adjustment. It’s a straightforward, no-frills option for everyday desk lighting.

Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow RGB

If colourful lighting is a priority, the RGB version of the Quntis Glow is available at the same price as the standard-backlight model. It retains the dual-light concept but swaps the restrained white rear glow for colourful lighting effects. It’s the better fit for gaming setups where ambience matters as much as task illumination, while the standard version makes more sense for a work-first desk.

How I tested

I used the Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow for over two months, primarily with a 32-inch LG monitor in a triple-monitor setup alongside a 27-inch gaming display and a vertically mounted 27-inch monitor. I also tested it separately with a 27-inch LG monitor. Throughout the testing period, I used the light bar regularly in a darker work environment, paying attention to brightness, illumination uniformity, glare, colour temperature, mounting stability, and everyday convenience.

I also evaluated the rear ambient lighting, wireless control puck, and light spill across adjacent displays. For context, I’ve previously used a cheaper Quntis light bar and the BenQ ScreenBar Pro, allowing me to compare its build quality and day-to-day experience against both a budget alternative and a more premium option.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Is the Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow worth buying?

Yes. At $49.99 on Amazon, it offers bright, even desk illumination, adjustable colour temperature, rear ambient lighting, and a convenient wireless remote. Its lack of automatic brightness adjustment is the main compromise.

Does the Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow cause glare on the monitor?

In my testing, I didn’t notice distracting screen glare or reflections. Its asymmetrical optical design directs light towards the desk rather than the display, although results can vary depending on monitor positioning and the surrounding setup.

Does the Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow work with multiple monitors?

It can be used in a multi-monitor setup, although it is designed to illuminate the workspace around a single display. In my triple-monitor setup, light spill onto the side screens was minimal, with no obvious distracting reflections.

Does the Quntis Monitor Light Bar Glow come with RGB lighting?

The standard version has a fixed warm white backlight, while Quntis also offers an RGB-backlight variant at the same price. Both versions are available in Gray, White, and Pink, so buyers can choose the finish and lighting style that best suits their setup.