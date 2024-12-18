 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses get real-time visual AI and translation

By
Tracey Truly shows multi-reflective options with Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.
Tracey Truly shows multi-reflective options with Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

Meta is rolling out two long-awaited features to its popular Ray-Ban Smart Glasses: real-time visual AI and translation. While it’s just being rolled out for testing right now, the plan is that, eventually, anyone that owns Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will get a live assistant that can see, hear, and translate Spanish, French, and Italian.

It’s part of the v11 update that cover the upgrades Meta described at its Connect 2024 event, which also include Shazam integration for music recognition. This all happens via the camera, speakers, and microphones built into the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, so you don’t need to hold up your phone.

Recommended Videos

In my review of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, I was pleasantly surprised by the excellent photo quality. The ease of taking photos and recording videos hands-free is great.

Alan Truly wears Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasseswhile driving.
Alan Truly wears Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses while driving. Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

Initially, the AI assistant had to be summoned with a wake word, slowing down communication. To ask about something I was seeing with Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, I had to precede questions with “look and,” which always felt awkward.

The new live AI adds an intelligent assistant that’s always available to streamline interactions so the answers arrive quicker. Meta’s live AI feature uses video to get a continuous visual feed.

Related

This isn’t a privacy concern because the live AI and live translation features must be enabled in settings and activated to start a continuous listening and watching session. The live features can also be disabled in settings or with a voice command.

The latest features are coming first to Early Access users for testing. Within weeks or months, depending on feedback, Meta will begin rolling out these exciting v11 updates to more Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses owners.

A pair of Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses on a table.
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses look like normal sunglasses. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses offer great value at $299 and keep getting better with each over-the-air update. Check out our guide to the best smart glasses if you’re interested, but want to check out the competition. As of now, the Ray-Ban Smart Glasses remain the first products of its type to really see some mainstream interest.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan Truly is a Writer at Digital Trends, covering computers, laptops, hardware, software, and accessories that stand out as…
ChatGPT Plus vs. Pro: Is it worth the upgrade?
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.

OpenAI unveiled its new ChatGPT Pro subscription tier during the company's inaugural "12 Days of OpenAI" live-stream event. At a cost of $200 per month, the Pro tier costs 10 times as much as a standard, single-user Plus account.

In this guide, we'll discuss how much the various ChatGPT subscription tiers cost, as well as what features and benefits you receive at each level — all to help you decide which, if any, paid tier is right for you.
Pricing

Read more
OpenAI opens up developer access to the full o1 reasoning model
The openAI o1 logo

On the ninth day of OpenAI's holiday press blitz, the company announced that it is releasing the full version of its o1 reasoning model to select developers through the company's API. Until Tuesday's news, devs could only access the less-capable o1-preview model.

According to the company, the full o1 model will begin rolling out to folks in OpenAI's "Tier 5" developer category. Those are users that have had an account for more than a month and who spend at least $1,000 with the company. The new service is especially pricey for users (on account of the added compute resources o1 requires), costing $15 for every (roughly) 750,000 words analyzed and $60 for every (roughly) 750,000 words generated by the model. That's three to four times the cost of performing the same tasks with GPT-4o.

Read more
The Dell G16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $450 off right now
The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.

Gaming laptop deals that are truly worth buying usually don't come cheap, but if you look hard enough, you can find offers that will let you enjoy huge savings. Here's a great example: the Dell G16 with a $450 discount from Dell, which brings it down from $1,750 to a more reasonable $1,300. You're going to get amazing value at this price, but if you want to pocket the savings, you're going to have to rush into completing your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining before the bargain expires.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a pretty powerful device, as it runs on the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won't have any trouble playing today's best PC games, and with its 1TB SSD, you'll have enough storage space for several AAA titles with all of their required updates and optional DLCs. The Dell G16 ships with Windows 11 Home, so you can start downloading and installing games right after unboxing.

Read more