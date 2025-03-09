Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses go high fashion with Coperni limited edition

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to grab these stylish glasses? What are they good for?

Meta delivered an unexpected runaway success with its Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, and now, it is headed to the runaway for the latest take. At the Paris Fashion week, the company lifted the covers from the Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Limited Edition Glasses.

Revealed as part of Coperni’s Fall Winter 25 collection, these are the company’s “first-ever fashion-branded collaboration.” The collaboration product borrows Ray-Ban’s iconic Wayfarer look and gives it a translucent twist atop a black-grey framework.

Taking inspiration from its limited-run transparent editions that were introduced last year, the Coperni version also goes for a translucent look with the frame, marrying them with grey mirrored lenses. And for that final branded touch, there’s a prominent Coperni logo on the arm.

How to grab these stylish glasses?

If you like the look on these new smart glasses, you’ll need some luck and a deeper pocket. Only 3,600 units of the Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Limited Edition smart glasses will be put on the shelves, starting Monday.

Moreover, they cost more than the regular Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which start at $299 in the US. For the Coperni edition, you’ll have to part ways with $549 for each pair. Sales kick off at 1AM (PDT) / 9AM (CET) on Monday via Meta, Ray-Ban, and Coperni’s online stores.

What are they good for?

Aside from their stylish looks, the biggest draw of these glasses is an upgraded 12-megapixel sensor that can capture pictures at 3024 x 4032 pixels resolution, while videos are recorded at 1440 x 1920 pixels resolution with 30fps frame rate.

The onboard 32GB storage can save over 500 photos and roughly a hundred 30-second clips, while the battery is touted to last roughly four hours per charge. These glasses can also be used for video calling as well as live-streaming.

The most underrated aspect of these smart glasses, however, is the onboard Meta AI. Users can ask it to scan QR codes in the camera’s field of view, translate text, recognize objects and music (via Shazam), offer historical details about monuments, note down information for a future recall, and more.

With a natural language voice command, these glasses can also find and play content from Spotify and Amazon Music via the onboard speakers. There’s also a live translation feature, alongside a real-time translation system for four languages viz. English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are targeted at social media posting and getting the best out of Meta AI on a less compute-intensive platform. The company is also working on the Orion smart glasses with a holographic display and the Aria Gen 2 glasses with capabilities like heart rate sensing for research-related work.