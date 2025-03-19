More than 90 racing games are about to get a lot more ‘real’ thanks to Razer

Razer has just unveiled a bunch of updates to its products and its software stack, and it’s all about AI. For starters, the Razer Sensa HD haptics which we’ve already seen in the Razer Kraken V4 Pro are now expanding to include over 90 racing games. The best part? With Razer’s vibrating cushion, it’ll all feel that much more real. Oh, and by the way — Razer’s Project Ava is no more, but that’s not bad news.

First, let’s talk about the vibrating cushion, also known as Razer Freyja. This isn’t a new product (well, it’s relatively new), but Razer is now partnering with SimHub to bring realistic, AI-powered haptics to over 90 racing sims. The demo shown to the press shows the effect of things such as a crash or accelerating, which should elevate the experience of playing a racing game. Razer says that anyone can experience its new Sim Racing setup at any of the RazerStore Sensa Experience Zones starting this Friday, March 21 onwards.

Razer is also revisiting its AI gaming companion. Previously dubbed Project Ava, the tech is now called the Razer AI Game Copilot. Razer announced that the tool will now support ARPG titles, but we’ve seen the demo at CES featuring Black Myth: Wukong, so that’s not exactly a surprise. The AI Game Copilot will offer real-time advice, game guides, and ratings, letting players reach new heights in their favorite games. The tool can now be integrated directly into games, which should make for a more seamless experience for those who will use it one day — but it’s unclear when exactly we might see it in the flesh.

In another good news for game devs (and subsequently us, gamers), Razer is boosting its Chroma RGB with 3D reactive lighting effects that will respond to what happens in your games. Let’s say you see an explosion — expect the RGB in your peripherals or lighting bars to imitate that effect. It’s a nice ambience-boosting thing, to be sure, and we might see it in more games from now on.

All of the above is part of Razer’s new project WYVRN, which encompasses a set of AI tools that developers can build directly into their games. One of the major announcements here is the Razer AI QA Copilot, which, as the company claims, should reduce game development time by a whole lot.