Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Upgrade to this Razer gaming keyboard while it’s on sale for only $100

Even the most expensive upgrade with gaming PC deals won’t help you win if you’re still using your old keyboard. You’ll want to invest in an accessory like the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed gaming keyboard, and now’s an excellent time because you can get it at 50% off from Razer itself. From its original price of $200, it’s down to just $100, which is a steal price for this device. You’re going to have to hurry if you want the $100 in savings though, as the offer may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed gaming keyboard

During boss fights and intense multiplayer matches when playing the best PC games, the outcome could depend on how fast your keypresses are registered. To amplify your chances at victory, go for the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed gaming keyboard, which features the gaming-focused brand’s HyperSpeed technology that promises low-latency gaming and hyper-responsive inputs. The Razer Green mechanical switches on this gaming keyboard promise satisfying feedback with every keystroke, and optimized actuation and reset points for improved precision.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed gaming keyboard features a 65% form factor, which is similar to a 60% keyboard that removes the function row, home cluster, and numpad, but with the difference of still coming with arrow keys. It’s ideal for minimalist setups in tight spaces, and since it can last up to 200 hours from a single charge, you don’t need its charging cable on your desk at all times.

Related

You’ll want all the help that you can get if you’re serious about gaming, and the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed gaming keyboard will let you rise up the ranks as fast as you can. It’s on sale with a $100 discount from Razer, halving its price from $200 to a more affordable $100, so now’s a great time to buy it. We don’t expect this accessory to remain at 50% off for long though, so if you want the savings, complete your purchase of the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed gaming keyboard as soon as possible.

