The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $1,000 cheaper today

By
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RGB lighting on the background.
Razer

If you’re looking for great gaming laptop deals, check out what Razer has to offer. Right now you can buy the Razer Blade 15 with some great hardware, all for $1,800 instead of $2,800. The $1,000 discount is unlikely to stick around for very long, so we’re here to take a quick look at what it offers before you commit to the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15

Razer is one of the best gaming laptop brands out there, sort of the MacBook of gaming laptops because of their stylish design and speedy hardware. Even the keyboard is great, and the Razer Blade 15 has a massive trackpad which is great for portable gaming. That means Razer laptops can be expensive, but that’s less of an issue when they’re on sale.

Under the hood, you get specs befitting of one of the best gaming laptops. This particular model has a 13th generation Intel Core i7-13800H processor, 16GB of 5,200MHz memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Its graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM, which teams up perfectly with its 15.6-inch QHD screen. The QHD display has a 240Hz refresh rate so motion blur is a thing of the past, and it has 100% DCI-P3 color, G-Sync support, 2.5ms response time, and it’s individually factory calibrated to ensure it looks consistently great.

Other useful features here include a keyboard with per-key backlighting, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 with iGPU output, while sound comes via THX Spatial Audio. The laptop itself is super sleek despite packing so much inside its shell, so the Razer Blade 15 is sure to look good wherever you take it. It’ll suit your coffee shop excursions as well as it would in your apartment or dorm room. It’s highly portable yet powerful — the sweet spot for gaming laptops.

Usually costing $2,800, this Razer Blade 15 is currently 35% off, so it’s down to $1,800 for a limited time only at Razer. The $1,000 discount won’t stick around for very long, so if you’re keen to snap it up, do so sooner rather than later.

