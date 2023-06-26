 Skip to main content
This Razer Blade gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,000 off

The laptop deals that you come across online cater to different purposes like handling work-related activities or accomplishing assignments for school. For playing video games, you should check out the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, which you can currently buy from Razer with a $1,000 discount. From $3,000 originally, the machine is down to $2,000, but you’ll need to proceed with the purchase now if you want to get it for that price because the offer may get taken down at any moment.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

We identified the Razer Blade 15 as the best 15-inch gaming laptop in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, primarily because it’s one of the fastest, most well-built laptops on the market. The device keeps the same aluminum body as its predecessors, and it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. That will be enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, so you’ll be able to play the best PC games without running into any issues.

The 15.6-inch display of the Razer Blade 15 offers Full HD resolution with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz, which will allow you to better appreciate the graphics of modern video games. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, so you can start installing your favorite games as soon as you boot it up, and it’s only about 17 millimeters thin so it’s going to be easy to take with your wherever you go so that you can play video games wherever you find yourself.

Here’s one of the top gaming laptop deals that you can shop today — the Razer Blade 15 for $2,000, for savings of $1,000 on its original price of $3,000. You won’t always get the chance to buy a gaming laptop with such a huge discount, so it’s highly recommended that you add the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop to your cart and check out immediately. The offer may no longer be available tomorrow, so complete the transaction right now if you want to enjoy the discount.

