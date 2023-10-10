If you’re willing to splurge on a powerful gaming laptop, then you’ll be even happier to know thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October, now’s an excellent time to do so. There’s an offer from Razer that will be hard to refuse. From its original price of $3,200, the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop is currently on sale with a 37% discount from Razer that pulls its price down to $2,000. It’s still not cheap, but the $1,200 in savings will go a long way toward building out the rest of your gaming setup, as you can buy loads of video games and accessories. You’ll have to hurry with your purchase, though, because we’re not sure how much time is left on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17

The Razer Blade 14 and Razer Blade 15 are included in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, which is a testament to the quality of the Razer Blade line. However, if you want a bigger screen while you play, it’s highly recommended that you go for the Razer Blade 17 with its 17.3-inch QHD display. The gaming laptop is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, so running the best PC games will be a breeze, and it’s got a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start installing your favorite titles right away.

The Razer Blade 17 versus Dell XPS 17 comparison is obvious because of their similar screen sizes, but gamers should definitely go for the Razer Blade 17 because of its gaming-focused specifications, a 240Hz refresh rate that ensures super smooth gameplay, and stylish per-key RGB lighting.

