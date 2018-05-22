Razer claims ‘world’s smallest’ with its 2018-edition Blade 15 gaming laptop

Share

Razer is claiming the “world’s smallest” trophy with the latest version of its Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. The 2018 edition packs a six-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor and your choice of a GeForce GTX 1070 or GTX 1060 (6GB) discrete graphics chip, both of which are based on Nvidia’s Max-Q design. That means they are tweaked for ultra-thin laptops to draw less power and thus produce less heat but at the cost of a slight performance decrease compared to the non-Max-Q chips.

That said, the use of Nvidia’s Max-Q GPUs enable Razer to build a high-performance 15.6-inch gaming laptop at just 0.66 inches thick. That is for the GTX 1060 configurations: the GTX 1070 models are nearly as thin at 0.68 inches. By comparison, Razer’s 13.3-inch Blade Stealth measures just 0.54 inches thin while Razer’s high-end desktop replacement, the 17.3-inch Blade Pro, is 0.88 inches thin.

Here are the five configurations Razer offers starting at $1,899:

As the chart shows, all models will ship with 16GB of system memory clocked at 2,667MHz although you can upgrade the sticks to 32GB. The GTX 1060 and GTX 1070 models have two storage configurations each – either 256GB or 512GB on a PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD – but they support storage of up to 2TB. There are no dual-storage options.

All configurations ship with one Mini DisplayPort 1.4 connector, one HDMI 2.0b port, one Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB-A ports (5Gbps), and one audio combo jack. Other shared features include Wireless AC and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, a 1MP (720p) webcam with an array microphone, two front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, and an 80WHr battery.

“The anti-ghosting keyboard is powered by Razer Chroma and offers 16.8 million colors per key, customizable through Razer Synapse 3 software,” the company says. “New power management options are also available, including modes to boost graphics performance or maximize the [battery’s] runtime.”

Keeping this laptop cool is a large vapor chamber with direct contact to the heat sources, and high-performance thermal blockers and interface materials. What you won’t see here are bulky, noisy fans ruining your gaming experience. The 1060 models ship with a 200-watt adapter and the GTX 1070 model relies on a 230-watt adapter.

The 2018 Razer Blade Pro is available today in the United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, and China starting at $1,899.

Complementing the new Razer Blade is the company’s new Core X external graphics enclosure. It connects to your desktop or laptop via a Thunderbolt 3 port that must support the external graphics card standard. That said, you could game on the go with the latest Razer Blade, and then come home and connect it to the Core X for increased desktop-like performance.

Razer’s enclosure supports Windows 10 and MacOS, and fits up to a three-slot wide, full-length add-in desktop graphics card from Nvidia and AMD. The included 650-watt ATX power supply allocates 500 watts for the installed graphics card and 100 watts for charging your laptop through the Thunderbolt 3 port (if supported). Compatible Razer laptops include the Blade Stealth, Blade 14, Blade 15, and Blade Pro.

Here are the supported cards:

The Razer Core X is available now for $299 (graphics card not included).