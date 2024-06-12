This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here .

‘Tis the season for some excellent gaming laptop deals, especially with so many early Prime Day deals floating around. They’re just in time for summer and the scorching heat, too. You can stay inside, where it’s cool and game away. Particularly, Razer’s Blade gaming laptops are available at a variety of deals and discounts — these are laptop markdowns you don’t want to miss. You’ll save upwards of $800, depending on the model and the discount. The latest Razer Blade series gaming laptops feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series cards, which are ideal not just for gaming with incredibly smooth visuals but also for many of the new AI applications and tasks. NVIDIA GPUs were basically built from the ground up for optimal AI performance. Either way, you should kick back, relax, and maybe start thinking about shopping for these deals.

Razer Blade 15 RTX 4060 — $1,500, was $2,500

This deal saves you $1,000. Featuring an Intel Core i7-13800H processor, Windows 11 Home, a GeForce RTX 4060, and 16GB of RAM, this 15-inch laptop will run most games on high settings or above. Even better is the 15-inch QHD display running at a refresh rate of 240Hz for smooth, immersive action. A 1TB solid-state drive for storage, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and per-key backlighting for the keyboard with Razer Chroma tech round out the list of features and make this little machine a stunner like no other.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 4070 — $1,899, was $2,699

This deal saves you $800. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The 14-inch QHD+ display might be just a tad smaller and more portable, but it still features the 240Hz refresh rate. This model also features Per-key Razer Chroma RGB illumination for the keyboard, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a bevy of USB-C ports, including support for PD 3.0, and THX Spatial Audio for the speakers.

Razer Blade 16 RTX 4070 — $2,199, was $2,999

This deal saves you $800. Going back up in size and power, this Blade features a 16-inch QHD+ display running at 240Hz. Under the hood is an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, 16GB of RAM, a GeForce RTX 4070, and a 1TB solid-state drive. The CNC aluminum, anodized, black case finish gives it an elegant look but also protects everything housed inside better than comparable plastic. Meanwhile, everything else you’d expect returns here, like WiFI 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, per-key RGB with Razer Chroma, and more.

Razer Blade 16 mini-LED RTX 4080 — $2,999, was $3,799

This deal saves you $800. Look, if you want a breathtaking display, this is the model to spring for, thanks to a dual 16-inch UHD+FHD mini-LED. The hardware inside isn’t too shabby either, with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX processor with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. The 1TB solid-state drive offers plenty of room to store a few games, with WiFi 6E AX211 for improved connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless peripherals. The precision glass touchpad, per-key RGB with Razer Chroma, Thunderbolt 5 USB-C, and four-speaker array with THX Spatial Audio are impressive, as well. Plus, it comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.